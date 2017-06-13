Open Air Market at Street Festival to have over 200 vendors

June 13, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Michelle Janzen

Last year Jamie-Lee Higginson, owner of Prim Pickins’ and contestant on Dragon’s Den, brought 110 vendors to the Open Air Market, creating a new and unquestionable status for the Shelburne Street Festival, helping to attract over 2,500 people to the downtown core.

The Shelburne Street Festival is an ideal setting for vendors and artisans to showcase their wares.

“In the past festivals, there has typically been around 30 vendors, however, last year it blew up to 110 vendors and this year we have 200 vendors lined up to participate,” says Higginson.

Once again spearheading the organization of this year’s Open Air Market, make sure you stop by Ms. Higginson’s booth where you can be sure to find her unique handcrafted furniture and home décor.

This year, the vendors will stretch around two blocks, from Hwy 89 (Main Street) down both sides of William Street heading north then turning west on to Second Avenue and around the corner south on Owen Sound, followed by more vendors on First Avenue, where the Farmer’s Market is held on Thursdays.

Higginson tells the Free Press, “This year will include typical flea market style vendors, offering t-shirts, sunglasses, hats and more. Then there is a wide range of artisans offering their hand-made wares, jewellery, wood crafts, candles and garden decorations.”

With over thirty food vendors there will be a great selection of jerk chicken, hot dogs, sausages, spiral potatoes, crepes, ice cream, baked goods, Indian tacos, roti, honey, maple syrup, cakes and desserts, poutine, fish and chips and more.

Also, again this year, local radio station Country 105 will be live on location in the morning and we are told they will probably have some giveaways for those in attendance

With local vendors and others coming from all over the GTA there will be everything from service clubs, and organization, crafts, woodwork, jewelry, antiques, clothing, home decor, toys, collectibles, candles, children’s accessories, gifts for Father’s Day, concrete products, general home and gift, sunglasses, live spray paint art and, of course, don’t forget to stop by Prim Pickins’ booth, where there will be specials just for the event.

This year’s Kids Zone is being held in front of Town Hall, on Victoria Street, and hosted for the first time by Compass Community Church, it will feature the following events:

The Compass Camp Experience where the Compass Camp Team will be offering kids a sample size summer camp experience complete with crafts, games, activities, songs, and an opportunity to sign up for their camp in July.

The Kids Entertainment Stage, which will have a variety of entertainment throughout the day, including puppet performances by Compass Creative, music and spoken word performances by Kirby Beneventi, magic by child magician The Amazing Jacob and a performance by the Troupe Adore Band.

There will be a Backyard Game Area that will have classic backyard games including Giant Jenga, a life size Connect 4, a Mini Ninja Obstacle Course, for kids to conquer, as well as an Ice Cream Eating Contest hosted by Crewson Insurance in front of the entertainment stage.

We are told by organizer of this portion, Jay Wagstaff, “There will be a schedule of events posted at the entrance to the Kids Zone and cards will be distributed to families throughout the festival.”

With all this and more going on, make sure to mark June 17 on your calendar now, as a day to spend downtown Shelburne.

