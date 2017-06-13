General News » News

An update from Juno Beach

June 13, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

The Dufferin Digital History Project students had an exciting and unexpected bonus to their Battlefield Tour on day three of their trip when they happened upon “legendary Canadian actor R.H. Thomson (back row) in Ypres,” says CDDHS teacher Neil Orford who led the European tour. Mr. Thomson was there filming a WWI documentary and “was so impressed with the DHP kids and their work,” reports Mr. Orford, “that he requested to film and interview them.” The Digital History Project students arrived at the Juno Beach Centre in Courseulles on Day Three of the tour. It had been “a powerful day” for the students says teacher Neil Orford, who reports that the students arrived in Normandy and visited the key sites for Canadians – Arromanches for Mulberry Harbour and the Long Guns at Longues Sur Mer, as well as having the pleasure of speaking with two WWII Vets at the JBC and participating in a ceremony at Canada House in Bernieres with several more WWII Veterans from the UK. Photo courtesy of the DHP

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Open Air Market at Street Festival to have over 200 vendors

By Michelle Janzen   Last year Jamie-Lee Higginson, owner of Prim Pickins’ and contestant on Dragon’s Den, brought 110 vendors to the Open Air Market, ...

A great turnout for the 4th Annual CDDHS Show and Shine

By Michelle Janzen Now in its fourth year, the Centre Dufferin District High School’s annual Show and Shine was held on Friday, June 2, and ...

Shelburne Police seek youth who should seek medical attention after breaking into storage building and contacting asbestos

Just before 6 pm Thursday evening, June 8, a Town works employee noted three youth exiting a Town works storage building that is infrequently used ...

It’s time to polish up your Chrome for the Street Festival’s Motorcycle Show and Shine

By Michelle Janzen   It’s time to clean up your ride and polish that chrome for the 4th Annual Motorcycle Show and Shine and Ride ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support