An update from Juno Beach

By Marni Walsh
The Dufferin Digital History Project students had an exciting and unexpected bonus to their Battlefield Tour on day three of their trip when they happened upon “legendary Canadian actor R.H. Thomson (back row) in Ypres,” says CDDHS teacher Neil Orford who led the European tour. Mr. Thomson was there filming a WWI documentary and “was so impressed with the DHP kids and their work,” reports Mr. Orford, “that he requested to film and interview them.” The Digital History Project students arrived at the Juno Beach Centre in Courseulles on Day Three of the tour. It had been “a powerful day” for the students says teacher Neil Orford, who reports that the students arrived in Normandy and visited the key sites for Canadians – Arromanches for Mulberry Harbour and the Long Guns at Longues Sur Mer, as well as having the pleasure of speaking with two WWII Vets at the JBC and participating in a ceremony at Canada House in Bernieres with several more WWII Veterans from the UK. Photo courtesy of the DHP
