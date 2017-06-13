Spring Fling brought new generation farmers together for “Farm to School”

June 13, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

Headwaters Food and Farming Alliance (HFFA), an organization dedicated to supporting food and farming in Dufferin County and Caledon, held their Spring Fling at the end of May, bringing a new generation of farmers, chefs and foodies together at Monora Park Pavilion to celebrate the highly acclaimed “Farm to School” program.

As well as celebrating, the event provided an opportunity for “feedback to fertilize future endeavours,” say Farm to School Program Coordinators Jennifer Payne and Nicole Hambleton.

The family-friendly evening included a “Food for All Seasons” fashion show, a game of “Farmer Family Feud,” award presentations, and Lavender Blue catering a delicious local-food meal.

Children in attendance were encouraged to get “their hands dirty making dessert in the kitchen” as well as planting seedlings to take home.

HFFA reports, “Attendees also heard about the new Headwaters Food Charter and many added their personal endorsement on the spot. Program partners in attendance included Food & Friends, a project of The Children’s Foundation of Guelph and Wellington, and Wellington Dufferin Guelph Public Health.”

Farm to School Programs include a monthly Local Food Club which gives students the chance to bring locally sourced food home to their families to make a seasonal, family-friendly recipe; the Family Food Classes bring farmers, chefs, dieticians and families together to teach valuable food skills; while education workshops pair local farmers with local schools to teach about the local food system and farming life.

Programs, made possible by an Ontario Trillium Foundation grant, are delivered by Headwaters Food and Farming Alliance.

For more information or to get involved – visit www.hffa.ca/farmtoschool.

Pictured here, the Golden Carrot Awards recognized supportive farmers and local food sellers – (left to right) Bob Thomas, Jamie Richards, Amy Ouchterlony, Rebecca Landman, and Amanda Coutts – presented by Program Coordinators Jennifer Payne and Nicole Hambleton (in costume as “Sandy Celeriac!” from the Food for All Seasons fashion show.) Additional recipients not pictured: Brooke Reid, Shannon Stirling, and Silvio Clarlandini.

Photo by Ashley Jamieson-Burford

