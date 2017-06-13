“No Beer Blues Fest” brings Trouble and Strife

June 13, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

Well known professionals Larry Kurtz and Bruce Ley are “Trouble and Strife” – the musical blues duo will perform at Trinity United Church in Shelburne this week on the evening of June 16 in their “No Beer Blues Fest” starting at 8 pm.

The two long-time friends and musical collaborators will be joined by Scott Bruyea on drums and Bob Hewus on bass.

“All four musicians have years of experience individually as professional performers and when they all get together it is a powerhouse of fun,” says Candice Bist, Minister for Trinity United Church.

The band is giving “a step up” to the church which is in dire need of a new set of front stairs on Owen Sound Street.

“Over a hundred years of rain, wind and salt and sand spray from the roads will destroy even the soundest masonry,” says Rev. Bist. “Simply replacing the stairs was not quite so simple as it would seem, for with the widening of Owen Sound Street over the years and the inevitable building laws and permits that have changed over time, the stairs could not be replaced as they were.

“A whole new vision for the eastern front of this historic building was required.”

This resulted in “an exciting design that will feature a small outdoor courtyard, new gardens and outdoor lighting for a fresh, modern look that still values the historic building.”

Tickets are now on sale for $20 through Trinity United Church and at the door on the evening of June 16. Great music and “all the beer nuts, beer chips and root beer floats you can guzzle,” says the Reverend.

Email: contact@bruceley.ca or call Trinity United Church at 519 925 2233 or Bruce Ley at 705 817 2343.

