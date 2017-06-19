Lions International marks 100th anniversary

June 19, 2017

By Marni Walsh

On June 12, Jennifer Willoughby, Deputy Clerk for the Town of Shelburne and Craig Wood helped to hoist the Shelburne Lions’ flag in celebration of the Lions’ Club International 100th Anniversary.

They were joined by Shelburne Lions’ Jean Cheyne, Ferne Osborne, Jen Colley, Bob Osborne, Jim Cheyne and Bob McInnes, who were on hand to see the commemorative flag safely on its journey to the top of the pole.

The Lions flag will proudly fly outside of Shelburne Town Hall until June 17.

Shelburne Lions will celebrate the 100th Anniversary of the world’s largest service club organization by holding a huge yard sale on Friday, June 16 starting at 10 a.m. and Saturday, June 17, starting at 8 a.m. at 402 First Avenue East in Shelburne.

There will be a barbecue running at the sale from 11 a.m. – 1.30 p.m. catered by Kelly Tovell of Grand Valley.

Funds raised by the volunteers of the organization “will be used to meet the needs of the community and the various commitments that Lions make during the year to organizations in the area,” says their President, Ferne Osborne, “including a bursary for a high school student, books for primary grades at the elementary schools, eye glasses for needy people who otherwise cannot afford them, the Christmas hamper program, dog guides and sports teams.”

“Lions members thank everyone who contributes to this important work,” says Mrs. Osborne.

Donations of good, clean saleable items will be accepted at 402 First Ave. E., Shelburne on Thursday, June 15 after 9 a.m.

“Since 1917, Lions clubs have aided the blind and visually impaired and made a strong commitment to community service and serving youth throughout the world.”

For more information or to get involved with the Shelburne & District Lions Club, please contact Ferne at (519) 925-2625 or bobferne@sympatico.ca, or Jen (519) 216-5238 or jencolley@hotmail.com.”

