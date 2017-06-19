164 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron holds annual Ceremonial Review

By JASEN OBERMEYER

With the warm and beautiful weather this past weekend, Shelburne’s 164 Royal Canadian Air Cadet Squadron held it’s 42nd annual ceremonial review, recognizing and celebrating the squadron’s accomplishments this past training year.

The ceremony, held at Shelburne’s Fair Ground this past Saturday, June 10, saw the 65 cadets (the most in recent years) demonstrate their precision and professionalism with their drills and ceremonial marching. The reviewing officer was Captain Duncan Morrison.

Several events the cadets did this year saw them doing gliding twice, two Field Training Exercises, and a few cadets were able to attend a three hour flight simulator session.

After the inspection, the squadron conducted a series of exhibition displays, including an air rifle marksmanship demonstration, and a band demonstration by the Piper and Drums.

Although several spoke to the cadets for their skills and performance, the squadron’s commanding officer, Captain Chris Luxemburger’s words were simple, congratulating this year’s cadets for everything they’ve achieved.

“You guys have done a great job in doing what exemplifies a cadet.”

Following the demonstrations was the awards presentations for the cadets:

Best Recruit Male: Andrew Margiotta.

Best Recruit Female: Taylor Brown.

Best Dressed Male: Kevin Canesco

Best Dressed Female: Ashley Gellatly

Most Improved Cadet: Cory Alexander Martin

Initiative Award: Declan Roberts Blayne Keogh

Air Rifle Marksmanship: Thomas Brown

Best Shooter: Taylor Esch

Most Improved Piper: Kristian Marchand

Most Improved Drummer: Taylor Esch

Most Enthusiastic Cadet: Andrew Margiotta

Best LAC Award: Jamie Christine Smith

Jr. NCO Award: Jeremy Allen

Sr. NCO Award: Daire Bowler

Drill Award: Taylor Esch

Sports Award: Tristan Perreault

Flying Scholarship: Tianna Dianne Bryant

Aviation Careers: Ashley Gellatly

Dixon Award: Jeremy Allen

Legion Medal of Excellence: Daire Bowler.

Captain Luxemburger ended the ceremony thanking all who attended, and the work the squadron has been able to accomplish.

“It’s an honor being the commanding officer of this squadron. 164 has risen the challenge. Every challenge we’ve given them, they’ve done a great job.”

