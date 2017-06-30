Headwaters Veterinary Hospital celebrates 10 years

June 29, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Michelle Janzen

Celebrating 10 years, Headwaters Veterinary Office is more than just a clinic, they are a full functioning hospital.

Although Headwaters Veterinary Hospital was established in 1958, it was purchased by Dr. Robert McKee (aka Dr. Bob) in 2007.

Dr. Bob graduated in 1984 from the Ontario Veterinary College and has many years of experience working in emergency veterinary hospitals where he developed a special interest in internal and diagnostic medicine.

He is the sole veterinarian at Headwaters Veterinary Hospital where he provides a continuity of care for all of his patients.

His lovely wife, Terry McKee, is the manager of the hospital and brings over 40 years of experience in veterinary medicine.

She is an avid cat and dog lover and has many years of experience in obedience training.

Headwaters offers an array of services such as wellness programs, annual examinations, vaccinations, parasite control, intestinal parasite testing, intestinal de-worming programs, heartworm testing and prevention, flea prevention and treatments, spay and neuter, micro-chipping along with examinations, laboratory services, radiology, hospitalization, surgery, dentistry, specialist referrals and carry a large selection of Hill’s food for pets.

In honor of the hospital’s anniversary, and as a reflection of its commitment to proactive pet wellness care, the hospital is offering promotions on services: Examinations, Vaccinations, Free exam for Advantage/Advantix, Feline Spay & Neuter, Canine Spay & Neuter, Heartworm/4DX Testing.

Although Headwaters tell us they try to accommodate walk-in appointments, they encourage clients to schedule their pet’s appointments to ensure prompt service. Their hours are Monday 9:30 am-5:00 pm, 5:00 pm-7:00 pm by appointment only, Tuesday 9:30 am – 5:00 pm, Wednesday 9:30 am – 5:00 pm, 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm by appointment only, Thursday 9:30 am – 5:00 pm, Friday 9:30 am – 5:00 pm, Saturday 9:30 am – 1:00 pm and they are closed on Sundays.

Dr. Bob and Staff of Headwaters Veterinary Hospital would like to say thank you very much to everyone and invite you to come in say hello and have a piece of cake to celebrate their 10th Anniversary on July 7.

Headwaters Veterinary Hospital is located at 219 First Avenue East, Unit 1 and they can be reached at (519) 925 3434, find them on Facebook or at www.headwatersvet.ca

Readers Comments (0)