Shelburne CAO Telfer to retire in August

July 3, 2017

By Brock Weir

After nearly 15 years with the Town of Shelburne, CAO John Telfer is calling it a day.

Mr. Telfer’s retirement was announced by the Town on Tuesday.

Following his retirement, which will be effective August 4, the role his role will be temporarily filled by Treasurer Carol Sweeney.

In the announcement, the Town of Shelburne hailed Mr. Telfer for his long time service and

“After 14 years of service with the Town of Shelburne, Council accepted his letter of resignation effective August 4, 2017,” said Deputy Clerk Jennifer Willougby in a statement. “John was hired as Clerk in 2003 and was appointed Acting CAO in October 2008 and then appointed CAO/Clerk on November 3, 2009. John has been an asset to the Town of Shelburne since commencing his career and has proven to be a dedicated, ambitious and skilled employee whose commitment to the community will leave a lasting legacy.”

Over his time at the helm, Mr. Telfer has overseen the rapid growth of Shelburne which has seen the Town rise to the ranks of the fastest growing communities in Canada.

When this ranking was announced last February, Mr. Telfer told the Free Press that this was the kind of growth Shelburne had been planning for over the last decade.

“If you’re in the Top 10 you have done very well and should be proud of your accomplishments as a Town,” he told the Free Press. “I think what we’re trying to accomplish is sustainable growth over a period of time but, in the same breath, you have to have to realise that the economy is driven by opportunity in the development community [such as the] case of buying groups that are able to put the financing together to make subdivisions happen quicker than you anticipate.

“I think the obligation on our end is to make sure we can comfortably handle those new developments within our current servicing, whether it be recreation, fire, police, etc., [and also look at] what additional steps will reflect from this additional growth? We all talk about the amenities we don’t have in Shelburne; now we’re talking about the amenities we will have in Shelburne.

“You want to build on the fact that not only is it a place to live, but it is a place to bring your business. It is also a place to consider retirement. If you haven’t heard of Shelburne, find out what it is all about, why are people heading this way? What can we provide to give you more knowledge of what our Town is all about? As far as sharing the secrets of what makes us successful, if they follow the history of what has happened over the last 10 years, they will tell that it takes good planning and good vision – and money – to implement the infrastructure necessary to get this kind of growth.”

In Tuesday’s announcement, Mayor Ken Bennington paid tribute to Mr. Telfer’s service.

“John has shown exemplary leadership in his years as CAO and Clerk,” said the Mayor. “I congratulate John on his years of dedicated service and wish him all the very best as he starts the next chapter of his life. All of Council wishes him the very best in his retirement years.”

After August 4, Carol Sweeney will assume the mantle as Acting CAO.

Out of the office until July 4, Mr. Telfer was unable, at press time, to comment further.

