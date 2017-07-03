Newly rebuilt Pavilion named after Natasha Paterson

By Michelle Janzen

After almost two years, the recently rebuilt Hyland Pavilion has been re-named after Natasha Paterson who tragically lost her life in 2015 getting ready to participate in the annual Fiddleville Parade.

The beautiful granite plaque was made by Shelburne Memorials and includes a beautiful picture of Natasha with nice write-up describing this wonderful young girl who left us way to soon.

On hand to unveil the plaque was Deputy Mayor Geoff Dunlop with Teresa and Duncan Paterson, who cut the ribbon to make it official.

Duncan told those present, “We would like to thank everyone who made this possible. To all the members of Town Council and those behind the scene, we can’t thank you enough. An emotional evening, but our angel Natasha will be remembered long after we are gone. Shine bright sweet baby girl.”

