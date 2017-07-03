Local Children’s Librarian retires after 25 years

July 3, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Jasen Obermeyer

Jeanne Cruickshank, Shelburne Public Library’s children librarian, has closed a chapter in her life, retiring from the library after 25 years.

Last Friday, June 23, members of the library and the community stopped by to celebrate Cruickshank’s retirement.

In an interview with the Free Press, she says some of the changes seen during her time were renovations and add-ons to the building. Changes to education she said were the use of computers and technology, and was able to adapt by using them for activities and educational games.

Despite the changes, she says the children haven’t changed, because they “still love to read, and they love to hear stories.”

Asked what her favorite children books are, she said there are “too many,” but mentioned some of the “classics,” such as Robert Munsch, Curious George, and Winnie the Pooh, amongst her favorites. She added any books with “pictures, and simple words.”

Local dignitaries who attended the celebration were Dufferin-Caledon MP David Tilson, and Deputy Mayor Geoff Dunlop, also Chair of Shelburne Public Library Board.

Tilson thanked Cruickshank for her dedication and the work she’s done.

“By sharing your passion of literature with the youth of this community, you have surely enhanced their future immensely,” he said.

Dunlop said that it takes a special person for dealing with children, and Cruickshank gets “at least part of the credit for creating a generation that loves reading.”

Ross Dotten, the library’s CEO, said working with her has been very pleasant, and she epitomizes the library and what it represents.

“This was her life. She dedicated a lot of time.”

Cruickshank then thanked all who came by, along with everyone she’s encountered during her time at the library. “You’ve been wonderful to me. It’s hard to put this in words,” and simply said she will miss, most of all, “The children, the people.”

Readers Comments (0)