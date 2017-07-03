Farmers’ Market Spotlight: Grandmother’s recipes inspire Black Willow farmer

July 3, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

Cheryl Dawson, the owner of Black Willow Farms near Erin, has had a vegetable garden since she was a child.

As her garden grew, she took inspiration from her grandmother who made preserves from her own garden.

Cheryl still uses many of her grandmother’s recipes today and they are a popular feature at her vending booth every Thursday at the Shelburne Farmers’ Market.

Cheryl Dawson says she was first introduced to vending at farmers’ markets when she operated an Elk farm for nine years. Previous to this, she commuted to Brampton as a bookkeeper, but gave it up to concentrate on farming where she has stayed for 12 years.

Her booth as a full season vendor at Shelburne Farmers’ Market features a variety of produce including preserves, jams, pickles, chutney, maple syrup, seedlings, perennials and vegetables such as onions, kale, spinach, beans, squash, lettuce and more.

Cheryl also features turkey sausages from Hayters’ Turkey Farm in Dashwood made by J-Mar Meats in Mount Forest.

“What could be better than providing local fresh produce for others to enjoy?” she asks.

Cheryl Dawson says she loves “being outside in nature,” on her 13 acres in Wellington County, “planting and tending the gardens during the summer.”

She says the Shelburne Farmers’ Market “is a great place to get out and socialize with others, for both the vendors and customers. Summers are short so it is great to get outside and have fun.”

The Shelburne Farmer’s Market is in its third season at First and Owen Sound Streets in Shelburne where it opens every Thursday throughout the growing season from 3-7 pm.

There are picnic tables for the enjoyment of patrons, and crafts and games for children. Customers can visit and ‘sit a spell’ between visits to vendors and listening to the Market’s live music.

For more information on Black Willow Farm call: 519-855-6279 or email: blackwillow@live.ca.

Readers Comments (0)