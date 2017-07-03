General News » News

Centennial Hylands celebrates Canada 150 early

July 3, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Michelle Janzen

 

With the school year coming to an end just before the big Canada Day celebrations, Centennial Hylands Elementary School (CHES) decided to celebrate early.

Students started the day of with an assembly, which included guest speakers MPP Sylvia Jones, Shelburne Mayor Ken Bennington, and Constable Jeff McLean of the Shelburne Police Department.

Students where then put into groups where they enjoyed Canadian favorites throughout the day such as playing basketball (which originated in Canada), as well as eating Maple Syrup, dancing to Canadian musicians’ music and much more.

All of this, plus a BBQ manned by the Shelburne Fire Department is a great way to celebrate not only Canada 150 but the end of another school year!

         

