Heritage Music Festival 150 celebration deal ends July 3

By Marni Walsh

In honour of Canada’s 150 years of confederation, the Rotary Club of Shelburne is offering 150 tickets at a reduced price for the Heritage Music Festival’s August 11 headliner Corb Lund.

150 tickets for the award-winning musician, regularly $45, will be offered for $35 from now until July 3, 2017.

Weekend passes will be offered at $70 in honour of the 150 celebrations as well.

A pass includes entrance to all Rotary sponsored events: Country Jamboree, The Fitzgerald’s, the Fiddle Championship Play Downs, Corb Lund and the Fiddle Championship Finals.

The celebration deal tickets are available online at heritagemusicfestival.com or at Holmes Music and Appliance Shop 135 Main Street, Shelburne 519-925-3037. Get yours early!

The Heritage Music Festival (HMF) committee announced its 2017 entertainment line-up early this year amid great anticipation, including the Juno Award winning country singer Corb Lund. HMF Co-Chair Bobbi Ferguson says the plan is to “continue the momentum of last years’ success.”

The Heritage Music Festival will kick off on Wednesday, August 9 and run through to Sunday, August 13 with entertainment for the whole family.

Kelly Prescott, “who hails from two musically renowned family lines, spanning three generations from Northern Ontario, Nova Scotia and the Ottawa Valley” will perform with her band as Lund’s opening act Friday night.

The annual parade takes place down Main Street, Shelburne on Saturday, August 12 followed with a performance by Shelburne’s own “Elvis” – Dustin Bricker. The Fiddle Contest finals will be on Saturday night with entertainment by The Barrel Boys. On August 13th a non-denominational church service with music by The Masters Four

finishes off the events for 2017.

The Old Time Canadian Open Fiddle Championships put Shelburne on the map over 66 years ago and the Heritage Music Festival hopes to continue that tradition as well as build new ones.

For more information, event and contest schedules, or tickets visit www.heritagemusicfestival.com.

