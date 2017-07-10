Pole Barn praised at Canada 150

July 10, 2017

By Marni Walsh

Even though Greg and Heather Holmes of Holmes Appliances and Music Store were not at the opening ceremonies of Shelburne’s Canada 150 celebrations, they received a lot of praise for spearheading the construction of the fantastic new pole barn that saved the potentially soggy ceremony on July 1.

“It sure looks like a good idea today,” said Mayor Ken Bennington, referring to the roof over his head.

The sturdy, open air pavilion was perfect for a comfortable beginning to the celebrations despite the rain clouds that Mother Nature delivered for the second year in a row.

Last year, with no shelter, there was virtually no one at the Canada Day ceremony at Fiddle Park, but a good crowd gathered on Saturday under the protection of the brand new structure and politicians were quick to send thanks out to the Holmes’ for the idea.

Dignitaries including Mayor Bennington, MPP Sylvia Jones, MP David Tilson, and Warden Darren White gave brief speeches of welcome to the crowd and praise for the country, its history and future.

Warden and Mayor of Melancthon Darren White gave special thanks to the uniformed military members present at the ceremony and Canada’s Armed Forces.

Noni Thomas directed the Canada 150 Shelburne Sings Choir in a beautiful rendition of O Canada.

The choir in red and white added an element of community pride by directly involving area residents in the ceremony, and it can be hoped that they will be back next year.

Soon after the ceremonies the sun broke through, the vendors began to get busy, the Kinettes starting to line up the orders in the kitchen, the eight bounces got put good use, and the Giant Tiger Train filled with passengers around the park.

Under the pavilion, the music got underway with the first band up “The Burne” entertaining the crowds of people, all comfortable at picnic tables, followed by Erika Atos, Shekinah Praise, and Visual Negative.

Headlining at 9 pm was the award-winning musical artist Rose Cora Perry, currently on tour with her high energy rock duo “The Truth Untold.”

A spectacular firework show, bigger and better than ever for Canada 150, which began at 10 pm was reportedly an “awesome” end to the celebrations.

