Fitzgerald fiddlers on stage August 10

July 10, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

Tom, Kerry and Julie Fitzgerald will fiddle, step dance and sing their way across the stage to entertain crowds at Shelburne’s Heritage Music Festival next month.

The three siblings from the Ottawa Valley bring their “energetic, hilarious, genuine, and heart-warming show” to Shelburne audiences on the evening of Thursday, August 10 starting at 7:30 pm at the Centre Dufferin Recreation Centre.

The group features three time Canadian Grandmaster Fiddle Champions and Ontario Open Step Dance Champions performing “high-energy fiddling and mind-blowing step dancing.”

The Fitzgeralds were raised in a musical family and performed internationally with the family band “Everything Fitz.”

Growing up in the Ottawa Valley, surrounded by the fiddle and step dancing traditions of Irish, Scottish and French immigrants, the siblings soon developed their own style along with original tunes and dances – “fusing traditional and modern styles of fiddle and dance to create their own unique sound.”

Some career highlights to date include performances with Leahy, Natalie McMaster, Tommy Hunter and Bowfire.

The Fitzgeralds, “standout musicians in the Canadian music industry,” will be joined on stage by guitarist and vocalist Nate Douglas who has played for Cape Breton’s Natalie MacMaster.

Ms. MacMaster, one of Canada’s best known fiddlers has said the Fitzgeralds have a “beautiful blend of gorgeous fiddle music, and top rate, absolutely exhilarating dance routines.”

Doors of the CDDRC open at 6:30 pm August 10th for the 7:30 performance of ‘The Fitzgeralds,” proudly presented by the Rotary Club of Shelburne.

To see them live, and help support the good work of the Rotary Club in Shelburne and area, purchase $25 tickets at Holmes Appliances and Music Store 135 Main Street, Shelburne – call 519-925-3037 or online at www.heritagemusicfestival.com.

Readers Comments (0)