Shelburne actors shine in “Shook”

July 10, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

Shelburne thespians, including director Raeburn Ferguson (centre) and costume mistress Bobbi Ferguson (right of Raeburn,) Tianna Bryant and Kelly McDowell (left of Raeburn) were front and centre as the cast and crew of Orangeville Music Theatre’s All Shook Up took their final bow last month.

Audiences loved the “toe tapping” show that was “full of laughs,” and congratulations go out to all involved.

Former CDDHS drama student, Raeburn Ferguson, Director and Choreographer for All Shook Up said, “I could not be prouder of this cast and crew. They left everything on the stage except the friendships we all made. To everyone who came to see the show, [and] I did see many familiar faces…I thank you from the bottom of my heart.

“I hope to see you again in January.”

Auditions for OMT’s next main stage show: My Fair Lady and their junior show; Peter Pan will be in September.

Please visit orangevillemusictheatre.com for details coming soon.

Photo contributed

