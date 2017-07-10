Shelburne-born Sasha has sights set on competing at the 2018 Olympics

By Michelle Janzen

Some of you may remember “Zinour’s School of Dance” that was owned by Gayle and Zinour Fathoullin. The studio was located in the Giant Tiger plaza where the pharmacy is now and they ran it from 1992 until leaving for Nunavut in 1996.

While in Shelburne, the Fathoullin’s started their family, and Gayle tells the Free Press “We still keep in touch with friends in Shelburne, as it was formative years for us all, for sure.”

Sasha Fathoullin, their son, born in Shelburne, recently qualified for Olympic Trials this August to make the 2018 Short Track Speed Skating Olympic Team!

At the age of four, the family moved north to Iqaluit, Nunavut, where Sasha got his start in Short Track Speed Skating at the age of four.

Sasha tell us “I remember having to watch my brother on the ice because I was too young and pitching a fit, until one of the coaches let me on the ice.”

Early on, he was identified as a high potential athlete and when Sasha was just six-years-old when he competed in his first competition.

Soon after, his family moved to Calgary to have access to better training facilities and the environment he needed to succeed. At the age of sixteen, Sasha moved again, this time on his own, to live and train in Montreal with the National team.

Sasha has competed all over the world representing Canada and has an excellent chance of making it to the next Winter Olympic Games. However, with that kind of commitment comes a substantial amount of money needed to fund Sasha’s dream.

The Fathoullins have gone above and beyond to see their son succeed however like most families they have gone through some rough times doing so.

This past 2015/16 World Cup Season was Sasha’s first time competing at the Senior Level. During the course of the season, he won five medals and moved from being ranked 149th in the world to 10th in the 1500m and ranked 19th overall.

That alone is impressive, but Sasha did all of this with one pair of blades!

For context, most skaters will start the season with three additional pairs of reserve blades, and if you’re familiar with short track speed skating, you’ll know that because the skaters are in such close proximity to one another that the potential for collisions, falls and broken blades is very high.

With the following achievements under his belt, 2014 and 2015 Canadian Junior National Champion, Canadian Junior Record Holder 500m, 2014 and 2015 Alberta Skater of the Year, 2016 “National Rising Star Award” from Speed Skating Canada, he is the ranked at the 4th National Senior, 10th World Rank in the 1500m and 19th overall world rank, he is well on his way to becoming an Olympian.

“I knew my direction since I was little; always wanting to go as fast as I could,” says Sasha. “At times, it was extremely hard with all the pressure I put on myself, which resulted in me having insomnia. At one point, I went eight days without sleeping. Thankfully with the help of sports psychiatrists I am now in a great place, and know I am skating for all the right reasons. It’s kind of a magical moment.”

In order to maximize his chances at remaining in the Top 5 in Canada and making the Olympic team, Sasha Fathoullin needs funding to buy new boots (USD $2,500), four pair of blades ($2,000) and to pay the National Team member fee ($1,200). The immediate need is close to $6,000 in the next two weeks but other expenses go beyond that.

As long-time friends of the Fathoullins, Chris, Lila, Paul and Adam Kotwas (owners of Jelly Craft Bakery) know the sacrifices that have been made to support Sasha in his dream of competing in the Winter Olympic Game.

Knowing Sasha, they say “We have always been in awe of his passion, commitment, perseverance and natural talent. There is no doubt in our minds that this young man is destined to compete and medal at the Olympics.”

As such, they have started a Go Fund Me Page because of the high costs associated with competing in the Olympics. “Sasha has worked incredibly hard for an opportunity to compete for his country at the Olympic Games.

Please help this rising star achieve his dreams and donate today!” says the Kotwas.

To help support this locally born athlete go to www. gofundme.com/helpsashamakeolympics.

