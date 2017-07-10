General News » News

Centre Dufferin DHS named in top 500

July 10, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

 

A letter from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau recognizes Centre Dufferin District High School (CDDHS) as a recipient of a 2016-17 Quality Daily Physical Education (QDPE) Award.

The award acknowledges CDDHS as one of the top 500 Canadian schools for achieving excellence in providing daily, quality, comprehensive physical education programs to its students.

Belinda Cox CDDHS Physical Education & Health teacher told the Free Press, “Although school has ended for this year, we thought it would still be important for the community to hear about our success as we celebrate the end of the year and leading into the next school year. We want to the community to know that the well-being of our students is in the forefront of what we do and we are committed to provide the best quality of physical education.”

The QDPE award is presented to schools that offer a commitment to exceptional physical education. QDPE requires schools to assess their physical education program based on a set criteria identified by the committee.

The award is open to all schools across Canada.

With over 15,000 schools across the country, this award is only given to 500 schools per year. CDDHS was presented with a certificate of recognition, as well as a letter from the The Quality Daily Physical Education Award Program (QDPE) President and the letter from the Prime Minister.

CDDHS Principal Pat Hamilton said, “We are very excited about this award! It reflects the tireless work our Physical Education staff do every day to model, teach and encourage our students to live healthy, active lives. In our classes, clubs and sports teams our teachers challenge our students to not simply be active but pursue personal fitness goals. It is always great to be recognized for achieving our goals. This is an award that recognizes one of our school goals, but the real benefit is that we know our students are working towards living healthy lives.”

         

Categories

