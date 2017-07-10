Students learn to be their own boss this summer

By Michelle Janzen

The Orangeville & Area Small Business Enterprise Centre (SBEC), in partnership with the Province of Ontario, is once again offering the popular Summer Company program.

Summer Company provides local youth with funding and guidance as they start up and run their own businesses during the summer months.

Students aged 15 to 29 can receive grants of up to $3,000 to make their businesses a reality.

This summer, eight enterprising Dufferin area students will be operating businesses in a wide range of sectors including retail and food service, marketing consulting, beverage and furniture manufacturing, face painting, auto detailing and student odd jobs.

With four of the students coming from the Shelburne area, here is some information on each of them so that we can support them and help make their business successful.

Your vehicle will look as good as new once it’s been to Detail My Ride, located on the 4th Line in Melancthon. Jacob Luxton, owner of Detail My Ride, uses state-of-the-art equipment and professional cleaning products to provide precision service for all vehicle types.

Jacob’s care and meticulous attention to detail will get you the polished results you are looking for.

To schedule an appointment for full vehicle detailing services contact Jacob Luxton at jacobluxton@gmail.com.

Does your small business or organization need a helping hand with marketing? Jocelyn Foster of JF Designs will work with business owners to create the right logo and brand to attract customers and clients.

A student of graphic design, Jocelyn also specializes in creating rustic signs, home décor, and vinyl stickers for use at home and on vehicles.

Jocelyn can provide the right promotional products that will capture new business and help companies grow. Visit JF Design on Facebook at www.facebook.com/jocelynfosterdesigns or contact Jocelyn directly at jocelynm.foster@gmail.com to set up a free consultation.

Looking for the perfect gear for your outdoor adventure? Look no further than Alex Arnold’s Knives a Plenty, an online shop that makes outfitting your kitchen, camper or cottage a breeze.

With a large and diverse inventory of essential tools and implements, Knives a Plenty will cut through the competition and quickly become a favourite online source for cutlery, camping equipment and more.

Check out what Knives a Plenty has to offer by visiting www.knivesaplenty.myshopify.com.

Camden Newton is a skilled carpenter who creates quality, custom home furnishings using locally sourced materials.

From tables to cabinets, wall units to coat racks, no job is too big or too small for Newton Wood Furniture. Cam’s fine creations are reasonably priced and made to order. In addition to selling his own premade pieces, Cam will meet with customers who want a unique or customized item and build to suit. For quotes contact Cam directly at camdensbusinessemail@gmail.com.

To support our amazing 2017 Summer Company students, use the contact information provided or call the SBEC office at 519-941-0440 Ext. 2270.

