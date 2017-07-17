Shelburne Stage Band donates $1,150 to Pickin’ in the Park

July 17, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Michelle Janzen

From 2004 until 2012, the Shelburne Stage Band, which grew from six to 12 members at one point, have decided to call it quits.

With an eight-year run of meeting every Tuesday evening at Grace Tipling Hall to practice coming to a close, the remaining members deciding to donate all of their remaining funds to Pickin’ in the Park.

With four members in attendance at the cheque presentation, the stories from over the years started pouring out and left us all in stitches. Thus, I posed the question: Why are you all calling it quits when it sounds like you have so much fun? To which they all agreed, the band had run its course. With such a huge commitment of meeting every Tuesday it was time to move on.

The band members on hand included John Telfer, who played the trumpet, Greg Holmes, who could be found playing lead guitar and sometimes the drums, Brent Eby, the bass guitarist, and Al Widbur who wasn’t in the band but became the emcee for every gig.

They reminisced about playing to a packed Grace Tipling Hall crowd.

“We would have theme nights for our concerts such as Jazz, Blues and Rock, but we didn’t do country and western,” said Widbur.

“Once we played with Jim Cuddy,” says Holmes.

“It was at the Guns and Hoses Hockey Fundraising Tournament,” piped in Eby,

“Throughout our tenure, the band’s goal remained to promote the arts in Shelburne,” says Telfer, to which they all agreed.

The funds donated in the amount of $1,150, will go towards improvements and maintenance of the newly built Fiddle Park Pavilion.

