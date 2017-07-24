NDACT continues the work: AGM July 27th

By Marni Walsh

The North Dufferin Agricultural and Community Taskforce (NDACT) will hold its Annual General Meeting (AGM) at 7 pm on Thursday, July 27 at the Horning’s Mills Community Centre.

The concerned citizens group that was born to oppose the 2,400 acre Melancthon mega quarry application from the Highland Companies in 2011 continues to work to change government policies to protect food and water for future generations.

The purpose of the meeting is to elect Directors; receive and consider the financial statements of the Corporation; and address issues that may be lawfully dealt during the AGM.

NDACT Directors and members in good standing have the right to vote at the annual meeting; the $30 yearly membership fee may be paid at the door on July 27. Members unable to attend have the right to vote by proxy.

Alia Jalbert, the newest Chair of NDACT, says the organization is broadening their scope by turning the focus to Food and Water First issues “to put our energies into getting voters engaged on the topic of truly protecting Ontario farmland and source water.”

She says, “Voters can then engage all candidates on the topic, and we can hopefully get a definite vision of where our leaders will take their stewardship of our resources.”

The NDACT Chair recently stressed that the most imminent threat to Ontario Farmland and to Dufferin-Caledon specifically was “development, in a variety of shapes, outside of already established communities – housing developments, aggregate extraction, and other industrial uses of agricultural land.”

NDACT is asking Ontarians to focus on food and water issues as the politicians begin to gear up for the 2018 provincial election, to make sure all politicians seeking election “make the preservation of our valuable farmland and source waters a #1 election priority.”

NDACT continues its involvement and support of like-minded organizations, such as Land over Landings, Protect Mono, and Conserve Our Rural Environment (CORE). “We are bringing Food &Water First to the forefront,” Ms. Jalbert says, “as a campaign that we believe will have broad common support, once all Ontarians are educated about how untenable our current approach to development is.”

NDACT continues to monitor the amendment of the Aggregate Resources Act, to ensure that no community is ever again faced with the possibility of a mega quarry.

For more information or to get involved contact participate@foodandwaterfirst.com or info@ndact.com.

