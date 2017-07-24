Farmers’ Market Spotlight – Big Thunder Farm

July 24, 2017 · 0 Comments
Jon McCausland of Big Thunder Farm is one of the newer vendors at the Shelburne Farmers’ Market. Jon says farmers’ markets are a tradition in his family. He and his wife Sarah, a sixth generation farmer and an artist, grow an extensive variety of non-GMO, organically grown artisan vegetables, culinary herbs and microgreens. Inspired to keep people healthy they grow produce from “carefully selected seed strains producing unique, hard-to-find vegetables, grown using the Garden of Eden growing method. Visit Big Thunder and all the Shelburne Market Vendors on First Street every Thursday from 3-7 p.m. Photo by Marni Walsh
