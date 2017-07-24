Summer School for Dancers

July 24, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Michelle Janzen

Some consider dance to be a conversation between the body and soul. If your child enjoys this connection and wants to further their interests, why not consider summer classes with Dance Fuel?

These summer classes will allow your son or daughter to practice and hone his or her skills, learning new techniques from professional instructors and have the opportunity to fully explore their abilities.

Studio owner Lori Gray tells us, “Feel free to watch your dancers practice and perform from our sitting room! They love to show off for parents and grandparents! Take pictures or videos! Have fun with it!”

With spaces still available for their August 2, 9, 16 and 23 classes, at only $15 per class or $60 in total, what are you waiting for? For more information or to sign up you can go to www.dancefuel.ca or call Lori Gray at (519)216-3394.

