Shelburne resident wins $100,000 lottery windfall

July 24, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Kelly Ann Vanderbent of Shelburne “said yes to Encore” and won $100,000.

Kelly matched six of the seven winning numbers on her Encore selection in the June 16 Lotto Max draw.
“I buy my lottery tickets spontaneously,” shared Kelly while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where she picked up her winnings. “I always add an Encore selection because it gives me another chance to win.”
Kelly recently returned from a trip with her daughter and was at the store picking up groceries when she decided to buy her winning ticket. “It was a Lotto Max Quick Pick with Encore. I put the ticket in my wallet and forgot all about it.”
When Kelly remembered her ticket, she decided to use the ticket checker to find out if she won anything.

“I scanned the ticket and saw the words, ‘Big Winner – $100,000’ appear on the screen. I was in disbelief. The retailer came over and asked if I needed help, so I scanned the ticket again to show her the message. She was very excited for me. The retailer then validated my ticket and OLG called the store to confirm my win. Let’s just say everything that happened after that is a blur.”
Plans are underway for Kelly’s windfall. “A portion of this prize amount will be invested and put away for retirement. I will also be buying a car and taking my daughter on another vacation,” she concluded.

         

