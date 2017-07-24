Shelburne Rocks leaves no stone unturned

July 24, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Michelle Janzen

Since Pokémon Go is no longer in style, local residents now have a new reason to go walking around downtown.

So, keep your eyes peeled when you’re walking around Shelburne. You might discover a treasure in the form of a hand-painted rock.

Thanks to a local Facebook group, Shelburne Rocks, these mineral masterpieces can literally be found all over town.

This new group is all about hiding and finding painted rocks.

Similar to an Easter egg hunt or geocaching, the activity is picking up popularity across North America.

Local resident Lisa Wood recently saw a similar group in another town and knew she had to bring the concept to Shelburne.

So, last week, she started the Facebook group.

Since then, you can find pictures of children painting rocks, hear the stories of how they distributed them around town, and others posting photos of the rocks they have found.

Once a rock is found the individual can either keep the rock or hide it again in a new place.

“My five-year-old daughter Jenna loves to find rocks,” says Woods. “I think it’s in her blood since my father owns a gravel pit and as I child I loved doing the same thing. I figured this would be an inexpensive fun thing for kids to do during the summer months.”

The idea is simple: anyone is in invited to participate by painting pictures, designs, and messages on rocks and hiding them in public areas where it would be safe for others to look for the rocks.

Painting the rocks is a big part of the fun for many, whether you purchase a bag of rocks from a store, or go out hunting for the perfect blank canvases.

Most are using acrylic paint and permanent marker when colouring their rocks, however if you spray a little clear coat on it you will seal it helping to preserve the artwork longer when left out in the elements.

“My girls were completely ecstatic when finding rocks,” says Tara Peebles, mother of Skylar and Allie. “They have been out looking everywhere. They are excited to paint and hide some rocks for other kids as well. I love that something so simple as everyone coming together and painting rocks and hiding them around town for everyone to find makes my girls so happy.”

The rules for participating in this activity are simple. You can paint your own rocks and hide them in the community for others to find. Write a message on the back that says something to the effect “share your find on fb page: Shelburne rocks”

Please do not hide your rocks in places that will interrupt businesses or services. Keep in mind small children will be searching for the rocks so let’s stay away from unsafe areas like water or close to streets. Also, do not hide rocks in grass. We don’t want any property damages.

You can post pictures of your painted rocks to the page before you hide them. You can choose if you want to give clues or hints as to where your rocks are hiding.

You can hunt for rocks that others have hid. Once you find one you can post a picture of it on the Facebook page. You can then choose to keep it or hide it again for others to enjoy

Have fun and happy hunting!

Readers Comments (0)