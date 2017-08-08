General News » Headline News » News

Shelburne woman celebrates $250K lottery win

August 8, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Congratulations to Alexandra Lalonde of Shelburne for winning $250,000 with INSTANT $250 MILLION GOLDEN TREASURES (Game #1782).

“I’ve never won anything in my life!” shared Alexandra while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto where she picked up her winnings.

Alexandra, who is pregnant with her first child, purchased the ticket at a local store she often visits. Her and her boyfriend left the store and drove about a block away when she screamed STOP THE CAR, WE NEED TO GO BACK!

“I went back to the store and checked it on the ticket checker – ‘Big Winner’! I took it to the retailer and it shut down the terminal. We were standing in shock – I was crying!”

Plans are underway for Alexandra’s windfall. “We’re buying a house and a new vehicle. I’m four months pregnant so this money will also help to pay for college tuition for the baby. It allows me to take another step further in life. It’s like a jumpstart for me.”

“Winning the lottery feels unbelievable!” she concluded.

INSTANT $250 MILLION GOLDEN TREASURES is available for $30 a play and the top prize is $2.5 million. Odds of winning a prize are 1 in 3.55.

The winning ticket was purchased at Express Mart on Main Street in Shelburne.

         

