Heritage Music Festival – ready, set, play!

August 10, 2017

Playdowns to start at 1pm Friday

By Marni Walsh

As the Shelburne Heritage Music Festival (HMF) starts to ‘play,’ co-chair of the Festival, Bobbi Ferguson, is hoping to get the important news out to patrons that the Friday, August 11th Canadian Open Fiddle Contest Playdowns will start at 1 p.m. instead of 10 a.m. as originally stated.

“This change was made based on feedback from contestants and audiences that a 1 p.m. start time works better,” says Ferguson. “Although, we have tried to get the word out about the change in start time, we hope that folks will understand and it will not cause too much confusion.”

The Rotary Club of Shelburne is hoping that the residents of Shelburne and area come out and support the Heritage Music Festival as money raised is used to support local causes.

Sports teams, kids groups, seniors organizations, the Christmas Hamper Program, Breakfast Club, The Door, Headwaters Health Care, and many more benefit from the money raised by the HMF.

To assist in fundraising, raffle tickets are on sale for a 1st prize trip to Dominican Republic – value $3,000; 2nd prize a weekend for two at the Millcroft Inn – valued at $1,000; 3rd prize an Art Piece by local artist Kerstin Stinson valued at $500; and 4th price is a Best Buy gift card. Tickets are available from all Rotary members, Holmes Music and Appliance Shop, at all HMF Events, and will be sold along the parade route.

“This year, we are very excited to say that we are starting to raise money for a Splash Pad for Shelburne,” says Bobbi Ferguson.

Attendees are also reminded that “The Barrel Boys” featuring musician Bruce Ley will be playing at the Fiddle Contest Finals on Saturday, August 12.

Bruce, an incredible talent and long-time professional, “is a local favourite and the musical director of the United Church in Shelburne,” says Ms. Ferguson.

Scott Woods, the Master of Ceremonies for the Canadian Open Fiddle Contest, will be entertaining as part of the Fiddle finals.

Scott Woods is an international entertainer and top Canadian talent from Fergus, ON, who “has been the Fiddle Contest Champion a number of times,” says Bobbi Ferguson.

“For 67 years, the Fiddle Contest has been an important part of our community and put Shelburne ‘on the map’ internationally,” says the co-chair. “Although we have added entertainment of many different genres to the Heritage Music Festival, the Fiddle Contest is an important and highly entertaining part of our week of festivities.”

The Heritage Music Festival promises to be a great week of food as well as entertainment.

Food events include, among many: Kinettes booth at Fiddle Park campgrounds; Roast Beef Supper Thursday at the Agricultural Hall; Jamaican Jerk Thursday at the Legion; Lunch at Trinity United Church Saturday; Roast Chicken Dinner by Lavender Blue Catering in the arena Saturday afternoon and evening before fiddle finals; finishing with a Pork Chop BBQ Sunday on the Fairgrounds from 11:30 am – 1:30 pm.

There will also be a bar with alcoholic beverages available for purchase Thursday evening during the Fitzgeralds’ Show, on Friday for Corb Lund and Johnson Crook, and at the Fiddle Contest Finals, as well as Saturday night.

On behalf of the Rotary Club of Shelburne and the Heritage Music Festival Committee, Bobbi Ferguson encourages everyone to “come out to celebrate this important part of our Canadian Heritage.” Events run August 9th to 13th. Pick up a full listing of events in stores along Main Street.

