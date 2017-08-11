New Parade Route at this year’s Heritage Music Festival

August 10, 2017

By Michelle Janzen

Be sure to mark your calendars so you don’t miss this year’s Heritage Music Festival’s parade being held on Saturday August 12, starting at 1 p.m.

As in the past, the Parade assembles at the Natasha Peterson Memorial Park. There is no entry fee to be in the parade and there are several prizes to be won by all who participate.

As in previous years, this year the route has changed slightly, with a section to the east of town being shortened.

Instead of heading west on Centre Street over to Jelly Street, this year the parade will now turn north on James Street and head to First Avenue where it will head West before proceeding north onto Williams Street.

Always one of the highlights of the weekend, this parade typically features many floats, with a good representation from Town of Shelburne businesses and organizations, small Bands, marching bands, dancers, horses, and, in most years, the Shriners have shown up driving their souped up go carts to the delight of the crowds.

The event is often so popular you will find chairs lining the parade route well before the start time, just so spectators ensure a front row seat to this summer spectacular!

After the parade, you can enjoy the open-air market that is being organized by Lindsay Wegener, owner of Spaw-fect Grooming.

“This year we have around thirty vendors offering unique products, ice cream and hots dogs, a bouncy castle, face painting and a reptile show sponsored by the Shelburne BIA,” says Lindsay. “There will also be live music after the parade in Jack Downing for your listening entertainment.”

If you want to enter a float into the parade, pre-registration is preferred and forms can be obtained from Holmes Appliances and Music Shop located at 135 Main Street West or by emailing shfparade@google.com.

