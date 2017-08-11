Fire engulfs wood processing plant

August 11, 2017

By Michelle Janzen

A haze of smoke could be seen hanging over Shelburne on Thursday August 10th as IK World Trading Company Ltd. was engulfed in flames.

This wood processing plant, which is located at 501 Main Street West, at the very west side of Shelburne, manufactures and exports wood products for the automotive industry as well as hardwood flooring.

The Shelburne and District Fire Department and Shelburne Police were called to a fire at a wood product plant shortly after 5 p.m. and, when they arrived on the scene, one of the main production buildings on the property was found to be mostly engulfed in flames.

With mass amounts of logs, sawdust and finished wood products located on site, this fire was spreading quickly and those on scene were working tirelessly to keep it contained.

While on the scene, several explosions could be heard. With trailers full of wood in danger of going up, gas tanks on site that could potentially blow and the water running out in-between tanker fill ups it was a tense scene.

Five fire departments are battling the fire: Honeywood, Grand Valley, Orangeville, and Dundalk Fire departments are all assisting. Dufferin County Paramedic Service were also on the scene and although there were no major injuries reported, two people, including one fire fighter, were treated at the scene by paramedics.

It is too early to confirm the cause of the fire.

The Fire Marshal’s office has been notified. Shelburne Police has initiated an investigation, however this investigation will continue jointly with the Shelburne and District Fire Department and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office once the fire has been fully brought under control and extinguished.

It is too early to estimate the total value of the damage, however will certainly be very significant.

