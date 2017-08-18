2nd Annual Natasha Paterson Memorial Car/Truck show returning to Shelburne

By Michelle Janzen

Almost two years ago, 12-year-old Natasha Paterson lost her life when her beloved horse Toby reared up and landed on top of her as she prepared for the start of the 65th annual Shelburne Fiddle Fest Parade.

On Sunday, August 20, the 2nd Annual Natasha Paterson Memorial Car/Truck show will be held at the Natasha Paterson Memorial Park.

This show doubles as a fundraiser to help fund children’s programs and families throughout Dufferin County.

“Our intent is to help other children in the community with funds raised from this event which Natasha would love nothing more than to be a part of,” said Duncan Paterson, Natasha’s father and the organizer of the event. “Last year’s show raised over $5,000 to help children’s charities.

“I want to try and keep Natasha’s memory alive.”

Duncan explained that he wanted to do something that would not just help the community, but reflect both Natasha and his passions as well.

“Natasha loved nothing more than to go to the Dairy Queen in Orangeville for an ice cream in my 1934 Ford Tudor when it was a nice day out, and I think she would love this,” added Duncan.

With live music, an ice cream truck, a silent auction, a massive raffle table that even those without a car are able to bid on and win, Duncan plans on having games, possibly a fan belt toss, and trivia questions where you will also be able to win prizes.

This year’s prizes include a 49″ LED HD TV, a four burner gas BBQ with side burner, a 80 Amp Mig welder, a 1800 psi pressure washer, a three ton floor jack, a microwave and hundreds of gift cards and other items.

“Teresa and I have been very busy collecting all this stuff, but it’s all worth it and for a great cause,” says Duncan.

There is no charge for spectators to come and enjoy the event, but Duncan added they are asking for donations.

For vehicles, there is a $10 entry fee, which will go to local children’s charities in Natasha’s name.

Last year, every vehicle received a door prize and this year entrants will receive a dash plaque and there will be awards for the top ten in the show where winners will be presented with one of the custom trophies.

The show is being held at the Natasha Paterson Memorial Park (formerly Hyland Park) on Gordon Street in Shelburne.

For more information on the show, contact Duncan Paterson by phone at 416-898-2163 or email at Duncan@89autosales.com. You can also visit their website at www.89autosales.com.

Come out and help keep Natasha’s memory alive and support a great cause.

