Another Fiddle Championship in the Books: And the winners are….

August 17, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

The Shelburne Rotary Club congratulates the winners of the Fiddle Championship and gratefully acknowledges its Heritage Music Festival and Fiddle Championship partners:

The Town of Shelburne, Trip Central.ca, the Shelburne Free Press, Dufferin Mutual Insurance Company, and Country 105.

Community partners: County of Dufferin, Dave Besley Royal LePage RCR, Holmes Appliances and Music Shop, Kristen Stinson Artistry in Flowers, KTH Manufacturing, Mary E. Hardick, My FM Orangeville 101.5, TD Waterhouse, Gold Partners, B. Doughtery and M. Turner, Dufferin Windows, RBC Royal Bank, Shelburne Home Hardware, Shelburne Kinsmen, and Trans Alta.

And silver partners: Crewson Insurance, Downey Farms, Ideal Supply, John’s No Frills Shelburne, MacMaster Pontiac Buick GMC – Orangeville, Shelburne Legion, Strada Aggregates, The Ostic Group, and Tupling Farms.

Congratulations to the winners of the 2017 Canadian Open Fiddle Championship:

CHAMPIONSHIP (OPEN)

FIRST: Celine Murray, Dorchester ON (PRIZE: $1,500, Town of Shelburne Portrait &

Dufferin Mutual Insurance Company Award)

SECOND: Paul Lemlin, Van Thesrese, ON. ($1,000, The Bob Scott Memorial Trophy & Award)

THIRD: Emma March, Pembroke, ON ($750, Rotary Club of Shelburne Trophy

& The Dufferin Windows Award)

CANADIAN TUNE OF CHOICE: Paul Lemlin, Van Thesrese, ON. ($500, Rotary Club of Shelburne Trophy & Dave Besley Royal LePage Realty Award)

DUET

FIRST: Will and Emma March, Pembroke, ON. ($300, Rotary Club of Shelburne Trophy & Kinette Club of Shelburne Award)

SECOND: Diana Dawydchak and Celine Murray ($200, Rotary Club of Shelburne Trophy & Artistry In Flowers Award)

THIRD: Marlise and Madeline Carter, Aulac, NB ($100, Rotary Club of Shelburne Trophy & Kinette Club of Shelburne Award)

GOSPEL

FIRST: Diana Dawydchak and Celine Murray ($300, Rev. Bruce Besley Memorial Trophy & Gladys and Harold McGhee Memorial Award

BLUEGRASS – SHOWCASE

FIRST: Diana Dawydchak, Etobicoke, ON ($150, In Memory of Murray and Dorothy Morrison Award)

CANADIAN OPEN JUNIOR CHAMPIONSHIP (18 and UNDER)

FIRST: Diana Dawydchak, Etobicoke, ON ($500, Canadian Open Junior Championship Ray Hardick Memorial Trophy & Royal Bank of Canada Award)

SECOND: Joelle Crigger, Toronto, ON ($400, Ray Hardick Memorial Trophy & The Ostic Group Award)

THIRD: Amanda MacInnes, Dundalk, ON ($300, Ray Hardick Memorial Trophy & Foodland Award)

FOURTH: Will March, Pembroke, ON ($200, Royal Bank of Canada Award)

FIFTH: Madeline Carter, Aulac, NB ($100, Shelburne Primary Eye Care Award)

CANADIAN OPEN – 19 – 55

FIRST: Sabrina Rankin, Sarnia, ON ($300, Rotary Club of Shelburne Trophy & Tupling Farms Award)

SECOND: Sarah Johnston, Azilda, ON ($200, Holmes Agro Award)

CANADIAN OPEN – 10 – 12

FIRST: Lucas Candelino, Barrie, ON ($300, Bill & Marg Dougherty Trophy & Lions Club Award)

SECOND: Marlise Carter, Aulac, NB ($200, Rotary Club of Shelburne Trophy & Bill and Marg Dougherty Award)

THIRD: Yvonne Fletcher, Guelph, ON ($100, Rotary Club of Shelburne Trophy & Holmes Appliances and Music Award)

MOST IMPROVED RETURNING FIDDLER: Lucas Candelino, Barrie, ON ($150, John Huziak Award)

CANADIAN OPEN – 9 and UNDER

FIRST: Maizie Carter, Aulac, NB ($150, Royal Canadian Legion Trophy (Branch 220) & Award)

SECOND: Dexter Sernoskie, Golden Lake, ON ($100, Royal Canadian Legion Trophy (Branch 220) & Award)

THIRD: Caoimhe Doyle, Oshawa, ON ($75, Royal Canadian Legion Trophy (Branch 220) & Award)

FOURTH: Maedhbh Leacy, Naas, Ireland ($50, Harold Morby Memorial Award)

MOST IMPROVED RETURNING FIDDLER: Maedhbh Leacy, Naas, Ireland ($150, John Huziak Award)

YOUNGEST COMPETITOR: Padraig Doyle, Oshawa, ON (Fred McDougall Memorial Plaque – Mary Roberts)

CANADIAN OPEN – 56+

FIRST: Bill Smith, Dunnville, ON ($300, McDowell Memorial Trophy & Crewson Insurance Award)

SECOND: Webb Acheson, Barrie, ON ($200, Tupling Farms Award)

THIRD: Real Levesque, Burlington, ON ($100, Bristol & Ivy Barber Memorial Trophy & Tupling Farms Award)

OLDEST CONTESTANT: Webb Acheson, Barrie, ON (Albert Mews Memorial Trophy)

