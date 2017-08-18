Over $1 million in damages expected following blaze

By Michelle Janzen

Damage is estimated to be at least $1 million following a huge blaze at a local wood processing plant last week.

A haze of smoke hanged over Shelburne on Thursday, August 10, as IK World Trading Company Ltd. was engulfed in flames.

This wood processing plant, which is located at 501 Main Street West, at the very west side of Shelburne, manufactures and exports wood products for the automotive industry as well as hardwood flooring.

The Shelburne and District Fire Department and Shelburne Police were called to a fire at a wood product plant shortly after 5 p.m. and, when they arrived on the scene, one of the main production buildings on the property was found to be mostly engulfed in flames.

With mass amounts of logs, sawdust and finished wood products located on site, this fire was spreading quickly and those on scene were working tirelessly to keep it contained.

While on the scene, several explosions could be heard. With trailers full of wood in danger of going up, gas tanks on site that could potentially blow and the water running out in-between tanker fill ups it was a tense scene.

Five fire departments battled the fire, with Honeywood, Grand Valley, Orangeville, and Dundalk Fire departments are all assisting. Dufferin County Paramedic Service were also on the scene and although there were no major injuries reported, two people, including one fire fighter, were treated at the scene by paramedics.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

The Fire Marshal’s office was notified in the midst of the blaze and Shelburne Police initiated an investigation, however this investigation will continue jointly with the Shelburne and District Fire Department.

24 hours later, Shelburne and District Fire Department continued to work on the scene putting out hot spots, using heavy equipment to assist in the process.

Although, at press time, it was too early to establish a final dollar value to the loss of the building, equipment and product in the fire, damage is expected to be in excess of $1 million.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident, and although there is significant damage to the property, the fire does not appear suspicious or the result of foul play.

The investigation continues.

If anyone has any information in relation to this case or any other matter, they are encouraged to contact the Shelburne Police Service at 519-925-3312 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.crimestoppersdm.com.

