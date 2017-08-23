General News » Headline News » News

Update: Missing girl found in Toronto.

Dufferin County OPP has located a missing 15 year old girl who had been gone since Sunday evening.

The missing person was located in Toronto and has been returned.

There is no reason to be concerned for public safety.

The female party had run away and did not disclose her whereabouts to anyone.

Police would like to thank everyone who helped share this important story and anyone who may have helped bring this investigation to a positive conclusion.

EARLIER:

Dufferin County OPP is seeking the public’s assistance in locating a 15-year-old girl, missing since the evening of Sunday, August 20.

Members of the Dufferin OPP were called for a missing 15-year-old girl, Rochelle Codi Wisse, nicknamed “Chelle”, on Sunday evening at around 8:30 p.m., in Mulmur Township.

Police searched the area and also called in an OPP K-9 unit assisted by emergency response team members.

She was not located at that time.

The girl, who is from British Columbia, is new to the area and does not have any friends or family in Ontario.

She is described as 5’ 4” tall, 125 lbs, slim build, brown eyes, with brown shoulder length hair on one side and shaved on the other (partially grown in), wears contacts, last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a grey sweatshirt, dark blue tank top and black running shoes.

Anyone who has had contact with Rochelle or has knowledge or her whereabouts is asked to contact your local police or call the Ontario Provincial Police at 1-888-310-1122.

         

