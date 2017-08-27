Sporta artist Arrigo exhibited at DCMA

August 26, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

The artwork of David Arrigo will be on display at the Dufferin County Museum and Archives beginning August 27 and running to October 14.

Nanci Malek, Promotions Coordinator for the Museum (DCMA) says, “With no formal art training, renowned artist David Arrigo of Hockley Valley has been painting professionally for 25 years.”

“He was first propelled into the spotlight when he was commissioned by the Hockey Hall of Fame to complete a painting of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky seen here. Arrigo’s high profile client list includes various sport and corporate identities and his work has been featured at such events as the Winter Olympics, various professional All Star Games and the NFL Super Bowl.

“He also works with numerous NHL goaltenders to produce the art on their masks. Though well known for his sports pieces, Arrigo also carries a long list of non-sport related commissions that are equally as provoking and energetic.”

Opening Reception: Sunday, August 27 at 2 pm. RSVP by Phone: 1-877-941-7787 or email: info@dufferinmuseum.com.

Admission by Donation for opening only.

Photo courtesy of DCMA

