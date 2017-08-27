General News » News

Sporta artist Arrigo exhibited at DCMA

August 26, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

The artwork of David Arrigo will be on display at the Dufferin County Museum and Archives beginning August 27 and running to October 14.

Nanci Malek, Promotions Coordinator for the Museum (DCMA) says, “With no formal art training, renowned artist David Arrigo of Hockley Valley has been painting professionally for 25 years.”

“He was first propelled into the spotlight when he was commissioned by the Hockey Hall of Fame to complete a painting of hockey legend Wayne Gretzky seen here. Arrigo’s high profile client list includes various sport and corporate identities and his work has been featured at such events as the Winter Olympics, various professional All Star Games and the NFL Super Bowl.

“He also works with numerous NHL goaltenders to produce the art on their masks. Though well known for his sports pieces, Arrigo also carries a long list of non-sport related commissions that are equally as provoking and energetic.”

Opening Reception: Sunday, August 27 at 2 pm. RSVP by Phone: 1-877-941-7787 or email: info@dufferinmuseum.com.

Admission by Donation for opening only.

 

Photo courtesy of DCMA

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Shelburne superstar strikes gold at World Dwarf Games

By Mike Pickford   There is a brand new world champion walking the streets of Shelburne after little Gabe McHughan, alongside his Team Canada teammates, ...

Shelburne considers options on photo radar

By Peter Richardson   Shelburnites may soon wake up to find that photo radar has come to town! Council recently witnessed an interesting presentation from ...

Update: Missing girl found safe in Toronto.

Dufferin County OPP has located a missing 15 year old girl who had been gone since Sunday evening. The missing person was located in Toronto ...

Nominees sought to fill vacant Council seat

By Peter Richardson   The sudden unfortunate passing of Councillor Tom Egan from cancer in July from cancer has left Council with a previously unexperienced ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support