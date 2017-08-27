Natasha’s memory draws crowds for Car Show

August 26, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Debbie Freeman

The Second Annual Natasha Paterson Car Show, held at her memorial and Hyland Park last Sunday, August 20, was a huge success.

Hosted by Duncan and Teresa Paterson who tragically lost their daughter Natasha at the start of the Fiddleville Parade in 2015, the car show is held annually to raise funds for local children’s charities.

“We wanted Natasha’s memory to live on and we also wanted to help others by holding this car show every year to raise money for local charities,” said Duncan Paterson.

Over a 100 cars were on show, gleaming, with owners travelling from far and near. Many local companies donated prizes for the raffle and silent auction.

The response this year was overwhelming and the weather participated with the sun blazing down.

Well organized, live music, fun and lots of games were the order of the day.

The crowds were streaming in and hopefully every year the show will thrive, growing in numbers.

The final figures had not been clarified by press time, but Duncan said, “so far we are up to $6,000 being raised from the event”

Some of the day’s winners were as follows:

Doug O’Brian with his 1932 Ford, Richard Rowland with his 1953 Chevy Panel Van, Chris and Silvie Dale with their 1932 Ford, Bob and Just Kirby with their 1934 Ford.

23 awards in total were handed out, along with the many raffle winners, with the highlight of the day to guess how much Canadian Tire money was in the cooler. That went to Greg Marinoff who guessed the correct amount of $99.00.

Duncan and Teresa would like to extend their thanks to all the sponsors, companies who donated, and, of course, the many friends and family that volunteered on the day, without whom this would not have been possible.

Duncan and Teresa would like to send special thanks to Jeremy Williams, Mayor of Orangeville, who made appearance at the show with his car and helped promote the event on social media.

So, watch this space and mark your calendars for next August’s Car Show!

