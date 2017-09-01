Shelburne Auto & Cycle and Giant Tiger support local underprivileged students

By Michelle Janzen

Chris and Carly Ferris, owners of Shelburne Auto and Cycle, know how expensive Back to School shopping can be with three children of their own, Emma, Sophie and Blake.

In 2015 the Ferris family read about the Third Annual Charity Backpack Program in the Shelburne Free Press and, wanting to help with that endeavour, they purchased eight bags and bought school supplies to fill them.

Building on those eight, Andrew Lewis, owner of Giant Tiger gave them four additional bags, which they also filled, bringing the total to twelve.

In its fourth year (2016) Mr. Lewis announced that he and his wife Diane would once again be collecting supplies to fill 12 school bags. When the Ferris family heard that, they immediately contacted Giant Tiger.

As a result, 25 backpacks were filled with everything a kid needs to be successful.

Wanting to continue helping with this endeavour, and to give back to the community that has been “so good to them” since the couple purchased Shelburne Auto and Cycle, the Ferrises have once again stepped up to the plate this year and filled 24 backpacks this year.

Carly tells us, “We look forward to this time of year and being able to fill the backpacks, supplied by Giant Tiger, and giving back to local children in need.”

Next time you are in Giant Tiger, please kindly give, like the Ferrises, and buy a few extra supplies while shopping and leave them with the cashier.

Supplies will be collected until the end of the first week of school, and then distributed to students in need attending one of Shelburne’s three elementary schools.

Shock and surprise yourself by helping the community as only you can. Support the Charity Backpack Program at Giant Tiger Shelburne, today.

Shelburne Auto and Cycle is located at 713 Industrial Road Unit #1 in Shelburne.

For more information, you can contact them at 519 925-3980.

