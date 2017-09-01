Streams Camps look forward to fall programming

September 1, 2017

By Marni Walsh

Streams Community Hub in Shelburne has just completed their first Summer Camp experience and founder Andrew James says the not for profit organization is now turning their attention “to fall program opportunities, including free after-school tutoring, and are also looking for opportunities to partner with existing organizations to deepen and broaden our impact on our youth.”

As Executive Director, Andrew James says he co-founded Streams Community Hub as a way to help Shelburne youth to “discover passion, potential and purpose.”

Summer Camps focused on providing programs that enriched the lives of youth in the community by providing activities at little or no charge whenever possible.

He says the organization was “overwhelmed by how amazing the four-week experience has been” in the inaugural season.

Andrew James and his wife Juli-Anne live in Shelburne with their three daughters. They are part of a four member board of directors for Streams who actively fundraised to subsidize campers as “equality of accessibility is one of the core values.”

Streams “set out to provide a fun, engaging and impactful creative arts camp” with a two-fold goal says Mr. James. “Firstly, to introduce ourselves to the broader community as a partner in caring for our youth; secondly, to share a small view of our bigger picture plan to provide programs and services to educate, inspire and encourage their development.”

Over the summer, Streams Community Hub hosted 50 youth ranging from ages 5 to 18 from 28 households in creative day camps at Centennial Hylands Elementary School.

“The campers shared short films, mini musical performances, and fun, dramatic plays with their parents and extended family at the end of each week,” says the founder. “Parents were enthusiastic and pleasantly surprised each Friday at the end-of-week presentations.”

“There were many highlights and amazing stories that came out of the camp and we hope to share these with the community in the coming weeks,” says Andrew James.

He says the organization learned “this type of programming is needed and welcome in Shelburne; programs for younger kids, aged 5 to pre-teen were most sought-after; affordability matters, particularly for households with multiple children, and the support, contributions, and engagement of the community are critical to the success of any program like this.”

Mr. James says Streams Community Hub is “thankful for our facilitator partnerships with Tristan Barrocks, LP Stage Productions, and Noni Thomas Music. We are also deeply grateful to the community organizations that supported the camp this year; the Royal Canadian Legion Shelburne, Trinity United Church and No Frills Shelburne along with the many other individuals who contributed their time and finances. We could not have done it without you.”

Volunteers and financial support continue to be needed – if you would like to become involved, phone 289-203-8202 or visit www.streamshub.org.

