Go Fund Me campaign launched to find space for Cat Rescue

September 1, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Michelle Janzen

The Feral Cat Rescue needs to relocate as of October 10.

The Town of Shelburne has served the Rescue an order to cease and desist as of this date which could leave 30+ cats without a place to live, as well as no services to help the cats.

The Shelburne Feral Cat Rescue has operated for four years out of the basement of the home of Sharon Morden, who has taken it upon herself to provide a sanctuary where Feral cats are fixed, vaccinated, socialized and rehomed instead facing the fate of many SPCAs and Humane Societies, which is euthanasia.

Feral cats need time to build trust and that’s exactly what the rescue offers these cats, with 90 per cent of the cats being placed into new homes, while the other 10 per cent prefer to live in an approved barn with little contact with people.

Since inception, the Feral Cat Rescue has helped 973 cats and has raised the funds through donations and a low cost spay and neuter transport service where a donation is received for driving owned cats to the low-cost clinic, who would normally not be fixed due to the high cost.

After exploring many options, Sharon Morden has come to the conclusion that renting for a year would cost the same as purchasing a building, so they have come up with a third option and are looking for financial help.

Recently, Feral Cat Rescue has been extremely fortunate when a kind woman, who has a cow pasture she no longer uses, offered it as a location to save the rescue.

Sharon has found a portable school room that is 24 x 34, is insulated, and in excellent shape that would make the perfect new home for the rescue.

Sharon tells us she is now in the process of obtaining the appropriate approvals from the Township and the County and is attending the Melancthon Township Council meeting as a delegate on September 7 to discuss the rescue and give them the opportunity to ask questions.

With the approvals comes the funds needed for permits, excavating and preparing a floor area that the portable will be placed on, as well as the monies needed to pay for the portable and having it converted to suit the cats’ needs.

As the Feral Cat Rescue is now racing to beat the clock to continue the critical care of their existing resident cats, as well as many more that will need help going forward, they have started a Go Fund Me campaign at www.gofundme.com/krt25-feral-cat-rescue-shelter, or you can send donations via e-transfers at info@feralcatrescue if you prefer or don’t have a credit card to donate.

The address of the rescue is 141 Second Ave West where there is a mailbox on the wall beside the shelter door by the outdoor enclosure, if you would like to drop off a donation by cheque.

“The community has been so supportive with donations to the building fund,” says Sharon. “I get emotional when I read the comments and see the contributions. It is truly touching to see how many people care and want to help,” says Sharon.

