Bixby hits Classic Country Food Drive At Silver Willow Farm Rescue in Mansfield

September 1, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Michelle Janzen

Jaydee Bixby, born August 14, 1990 in Drumheller, AB, is a Canadian country musician who was the runner-up on the fifth season of Canadian Idol

He was signed to Her Royal Majesty’s Records/International Arts, and his debut album, Cowboys and Cadillacs was released on July 8, 2008. The album was recorded in Vancouver and featured some of his own song-writing.

Moving onto On Ramp Records, he then released the single called “Boy Inside the Man” with his second album, Easy to Love, being released on May 25, 2010. Two more singles from Bixby followed in 2010, “Tailgate” and “Can’t Ask (For More Than That).”

Bixby left On Ramp Records to create his own label, Black Sheep Productions. His third album, Work in Progress, was released on August 13, 2013.

Work in Progress features songs written by Bixby and a cover of Conway Twitty’s “It’s Only Make Believe”. The song is endorsed by Conway Twitty’s daughter Kathy.

On January 30, 2015, Bixby signed a major record deal with Mid South Music Records at Ardent Studios in Memphis, Tennessee. His 2015 World Tour covered the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia.

Fast forward to 2017 where you can enjoy the best of Canadian country music star Jaydee Bixby singing classic country in the barn at Silver Willow Farm Rescue in Mansfield.

Silver Willow Farm Inc. was established in 1996 in Mulmur (Mansfield)

It is the only sanctioned non-specific-species Foster Farm in Ontario.

This means that the Silver Willow Farm and its operator, Laura McArthur have gone through many inspections, met all standards and criteria required and is an “Approved” Foster, Rehabilitation and Rescue Facility for any type of farm animal.

Once animals arrive at Silver Willow Farms, they go through a thorough medical examination, with many needing to be quarantined if showing any signs of viral activity.

Silver Willow Farm has biosecurity in place to protect the healthy residents at the farm.

All animals are put into a recovery program that meets their medical as well as nutritional and emotional requirements. Depending on the legality of the recovery or rescue, the animals can be adopted when they are healthy enough to find new homes.

No animals leave Silver Willow Farm until they have a clean bill of health. This means that some animals can never leave Silver Willow Farm due to chronic health or temperament issues. Those animals will remain at Silver Willow Farm to live out their lives in peace and safety.

How can you help? There are two methods of adopting from Silver Willow Farm. If the animal is healthy enough to go to a new home, arrangements for adoption can be made through Laura.

If the animal is not healthy enough to go to a new home, a person or company or corporation may adopt an animal by means of a “Sponsorship Pledge” and have it remain at Silver Willow Farm.

This sponsorship program is the best way to enable someone to help an animal, without owning a farm or worrying about the day to day care. These animals are usually geriatrics who enjoy the visits by their sponsors.

Not everyone can afford to donate to the Silver Willow Farm Rescue, but would still like to help. If you live in the area, they welcome and encourage help on the farm.

Whether it is once a day, once a week, or once a month, your help is encouraged.

It’s okay if you don’t have experience with farm animals, there are so many jobs that need to be done on the farm, from cleaning the stalls, to fixing fences or volunteering to simply park cars at their annual Silver Willow Classic Country Cruisin’ fundraiser.

Anything you can do is greatly appreciated.

Silver Willow Farm also has a student co-op credit program with local high schools.

This concert is being held in the Barn located at Silver Willow Farm Rescue and Sanctuary, 528375 5 Side Road, L9V 0R6 Mulmur on Sunday, September 3 at 3 p.m.

Tickets are $50 and includes a light local farmers’ sampling dinner.

With limited advance tickets only please contact Laura at lauraloumcarthur@gmail.com to order yours.

