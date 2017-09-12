Shelburne resident wins $100,000 in instant lotto

September 12, 2017

Shelburne’s Lori Cracknell is “In The Money” after winning the $100,000 top prize with OLG’s Instant In The Money Multiplier.

On her way home from work, Lori was day dreaming about winning $100,000.

“I’m not even kidding. I really had a feeling I was going to win the lottery,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “So, I picked up a IN THE MONEY MULTIPLIER ticket.”

Lori scratched the ticket when she got home.

“I revealed the first number, then turned to my husband and proclaimed ‘I won $100,000!’ Then I was tongue-tied. I couldn’t even put a sentence together,” she laughed. “But I did manage to convince my hubby to go buy a bottle of champagne.”

Lori and her husband have future plans to purchase their forever home in a rural Ontario community. “This win brings us a step closer to that. But for now, we are going to buy a hot tub and do some travelling. Winning the lottery is opportunity. Less planning, more doing – true freedom.”

INSTANT IN THE MONEY MULTIPLIER is available for $5 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning a prize are 1 in 3.96.

