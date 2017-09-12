General News » Headline News » News

Shelburne resident wins $100,000 in instant lotto

September 12, 2017   ·   0 Comments

Shelburne’s Lori Cracknell is “In The Money” after winning the $100,000 top prize with OLG’s Instant In The Money Multiplier.

On her way home from work, Lori was day dreaming about winning $100,000.

“I’m not even kidding. I really had a feeling I was going to win the lottery,” she shared while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto. “So, I picked up a IN THE MONEY MULTIPLIER ticket.”

Lori scratched the ticket when she got home.

“I revealed the first number, then turned to my husband and proclaimed ‘I won $100,000!’ Then I was tongue-tied. I couldn’t even put a sentence together,” she laughed. “But I did manage to convince my hubby to go buy a bottle of champagne.”

Lori and her husband have future plans to purchase their forever home in a rural Ontario community. “This win brings us a step closer to that. But for now, we are going to buy a hot tub and do some travelling. Winning the lottery is opportunity. Less planning, more doing – true freedom.”

INSTANT IN THE MONEY MULTIPLIER is available for $5 a play and the top prize is $100,000. Odds of winning a prize are 1 in 3.96.

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

150 years “Fair” in Shelburne

By Marni Walsh   Shelburne and District Fall Fair will celebrate along with Canada when they open their gates for the 150th year on September ...

Dufferin OPP welcome new commander

By Brian Lockhart   The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has a new Commander. Staff Sergeant Nicol Randall took over the top duties ...

Lace up for this year’s Terry Fox Run

By Michelle Janzen Canadians from coast-to-coast will be participating in the Terry Fox Run again on Sunday, September 17. This annual event has taken place ...

Shelburne resident wins $100,000 in instant lotto

Shelburne’s Lori Cracknell is “In The Money” after winning the $100,000 top prize with OLG’s Instant In The Money Multiplier. On her way home from ...

Shelburne Auto & Cycle and Giant Tiger support local underprivileged students

By Michelle Janzen   Chris and Carly Ferris, owners of Shelburne Auto and Cycle, know how expensive Back to School shopping can be with three ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support