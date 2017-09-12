Dufferin OPP welcome new commander

September 12, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Dufferin Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has a new Commander.

Staff Sergeant Nicol Randall took over the top duties at the Highway 89 OPP Detachment with a special ceremony held on Thursday, August 31.

The flag that flies at the Detachment was lowered and presented to previous Commander Staff Sergeant Steven Sills who retired late last year.

A new flag was then raised to signify the change of command.

Dignitaries from around the region including Police Chiefs and personnel from other police services and detachments were present for the ceremony.

The Dufferin Detachment has 29 police officers and two civilian employees who are responsible for all areas of Dufferin County except for Shelburne and Orangeville, who maintain their own police service.

The OPP patrol all the county roads and highways.

“My job is to make sure everyone here [has] everything they need to do their job and to make sure we are serving the public” Staff Sergeant Randall said.

Staff Sergeant Randall started with the OPP in 1995 in Cayuga – a community near Lake Erie – before transferring to Brant County for one year then making the move to Caledon where she served for 16 years.

While in Caledon, she was promoted to Sergeant where she headed the community services unit, community response unit and others. She was a key member of the security team at the Pan Am Games in Toronto.

After being promoted to Staff Sergeant, Randall became responsible for staff training in the highway safety division.

Transferring to the Dufferin Detatchment, she replaced outgoing Commander Sills in a temporary status before named Commander.

“At the end of the day, policing is policing wherever you go,” Randall explained. “Here, we’re about 80-90 per cent general duties and about 20 per cent traffic duties. Steve (Sills) did a great job leading this detachment and building relationships here. My job is to continue building on those relationships and to look for new ways of doing things that maybe we can do better.”

The OPP is currently looking at new ways to use technology to improve service.

Readers Comments (0)