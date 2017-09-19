Sgt Kerr retires after 32 years with Shelburne Police

On Thursday, September 7, a retirement party was held for Sgt. David Kerr of the Shelburne Police Service.

His last day was June 30, which marked approximately 32 ½ years of policing.

The evening was well attended with Kerr’s co-workers from Shelburne Police past and present, colleagues from other local emergency services, police service board members, family and friends.

Current Mayor Ken Bennington and past mayor Ed Crewson also attended the event.

A highlight of the evening was seeing all three generations of Chiefs of Police that Sgt. Kerr served under in one room: current Chief Kent Moore, and previous chiefs Wayne Squirrell and Carm Lemcke.

The three speakers, Chief Moore, Police Services Board Chairman Len Mikulich, and Shelburne Police Association President Jennifer Roach lauded Dave Kerr’s career, character, and service.

Chief Moore in his speech said, “Dave Kerr served our community with courage, resilience, respect, and trustworthiness throughout his career.”

Jennifer Roach stated, “Sgt. Kerr’s professionalism, knowledge and kindness have earned him the respect of his colleagues as well as the public he served”.

David Kerr spent his entire policing career in Shelburne.

During that time he was awarded three medals including the 20 year and 30 year Exemplary Service Medals.

In 2006 David Kerr was awarded the Ontario Medal for Police Bravery.

This award was the result of an incident on February 13, 2006, when Constable Kerr responded to a house fire in Shelburne.

He met an elderly man whose face was covered with soot.

The man told him that his wife, because of her poor physical condition, was trapped upstairs. Due to the intense heat and smoke, it took Kerr two attempts to successfully drag the unconscious woman back to safety. The woman recovered from her injuries after a week in intensive care.

Everyone at Shelburne Police Service wishes Sgt. Kerr all of the best as he heads into retirement. He will be missed, but has earned this next exciting chapter in his life.

