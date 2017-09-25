Dufferin-Caledon MP David Tilson presents Canada 150 medallion

September 25, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Jasen Obermeyer

To further celebrate Canada’s 150th year of Confederation, Dufferin-Caledon MP David Tilson presented 150 medallions to residences in the area, recognizing their contributions of community service and volunteer work they provide.

Though Canada Day is usually celebrated just one day, this year’s 150th anniversary means the celebration continues, and that has certainly been the case in Dufferin-Caledon.

The special event took place at Mono’s Horizon Event Centre last Thursday evening, September 14. Mr. Tilson honored 75 Dufferin residences and 75 Caledon residences with the Medallion, with Allison French, the event’s emcee, explaining their community service/volunteerism.

The Medallion, designed to represent Canada’s 150th anniversary, is one way of expressing appreciation and gratitude the recipients have had on their community.

One side of the medallion is the Canada 150 logo, as well as “Dufferin-Caledon” imprinted above it and “Canada 150” below it. The Parliament of Canada emblem appears on the other side, along with the year of Confederation (1867) and the 150th year (2017).

“We live in a beautiful area, but it’s truly people like yourselves that make us proud to say that we’re from Dufferin-Caledon,” said Mr. Tilson in his speech to the recipients. “We are here to recognize your hard work, your passion, your determination, and your courage.”

He recounted some historical moments and figures in our country’s history, saying the founders of our country would be proud seeing “the impact Canadians would leave on one another.”

Recipients of the Medallion come from all walks of life and age, as well as a wide range of sectors were chosen, whether it was an organization or an individual, they come from: arts and culture, legion, fire and police services, agriculture, sports, media, health and social services, small business, place of worship, youth, tourism, the environment, and service clubs and groups.

Most of the recipients were present for the event, where they were attended by family, and got a photo with Mr. Tilson, some even hugging him for the Medallion.

Andy Macintosh, one of the Medallion recipients, was Orangeville’s fire chief for nearly 30 years, and says “it was quite an honor” to receive the Medallion and knew quite a few of the other recipients. “It’s great, they all deserve it.”

Another recipient, Nancy Stallmach, is the executive director of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Dufferin. She says, “It was wonderful” to receive the Medallion, and “to be amongst the people, there were so many wonderful community people.”

She says it is great for individuals to receive this recognition, along with the organizations to bring awareness, as the Medallion has a “community feel” to it.

Lesa Peat, President of Shelburne’s Royal Canadian Legion, Branch 220, says she was honored to receive the Medallion, along with other Legion members from both Shelburne and Orangeville, as those who help their community often don’t get recognized for it. “We put a lot to our community at all times.”

Also on hand to receive the medallion was Michelle Whyte, one of the representatives for Orangeville’s Welcome Wagon, who says she didn’t realize what to expect, and “was a little bit blown away” by the number of people she knew who also received the Medallion.

She added it was nice to learn about people she never heard of before, that it was a very humbling experience, and a reminder that “what we do is very important in the community.

Mr. Tilson ended the event by thanking all in attendance. “We are not a loud nation, but we are a proud one, and it’s important to recognize the hard work of our citizens.”

