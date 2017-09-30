2nd Annual Savour Shelburne celebrates Culture Days

September 29, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Marni Walsh

The second annual Savour Shelburne will take place on downtown Main Street in Shelburne, on Friday, September 29th from 5 – 9 p.m. and Saturday, September 30 from 10 am-2 pm.

Savour Shelburne celebrates Culture Days Weekend, and organizing member Sohayla Smith says it “offers a variety of hands-on participation-focused activities and experiences for the community to enjoy for free.”

With a variety of events and businesses participating in Savour Shelburne, the concept is to “encourage the public to discover and explore arts and culture through hands-on experiences, giving them a behind-the-scenes understanding of the inner world of the arts and culture being showcased,” says Ms. Smith.

In its seventh season nationally, hundreds of Canadian towns will be celebrating arts and culture across the country this week with free hands-on activities and grassroots entertainment.

The Town of Orangeville, for instance, is celebrating with a free gala evening of entertainment on Thursday, September 28 at the Opera House on Broadway. Reserve your free seats at 519-941-0440 ext. 2244.

Local organizers in Shelburne are working hard to bring a wide range of events to the community in celebration of area artists, creators, food and beverage entrepreneurs and performers.

It was Sharon Grant, who brought the idea to the Shelburne Business Improvement Association (BIA) after hearing about the event at an Economic Committee meeting last year.

Those who came out for the inaugural event last September were very enthusiastic with what the Culture Days Committee had planned – enjoying free tastes of food and beverages, as well as music and art at many locations.

Participating in this year’s Savour Shelburne:

214 Main E – The Dufferin Public House TBA

126 Main E – Royal Lepage Map & Ballot pick up (Prize Raffle!)

124 Main E – Dufferin Blooms w/body scrubs & artists

120 Main E – Jelly Café – Taste the Fall Harvest

118 Main E – Fabrizio Fuliere with Robert Allen Art Studio with watercolour demo Friday and Saturday

100 Main E – TD Bank with Fit in 60 Boot Camp presented by Trainer Games Fitness Centre, Sat. 12 noon.

118 Main W – Lyngrant Financial Services Inc. with Troupe-Adore belly dancers, tea & sweets, and mehndi (henna tattoos) on Friday from 5-9pm, and Clown School with Paint My Face, Quality Clowns, balloon animals for kids Saturday from 10am -2pm.

138 Main W – Freddy’s Crepes: crepe demonstration Saturday 2-4pm

155 suite 101 Main W – Healthy Cravings with Neo Life 10 am -12 noon Saturday with Healthy breakfast and lunch options.

155 suite 101 Main W – Being in Balance tea tasting and readings (at Healthy Cravings)

143 Main W – Cobwebs & Caviar with Petals Flower Co. with flower arranging and rag rugs demonstration Friday 5-9 pm

135 Main W – Holmes Appliances TBA

101 Main E – Bread Depot with Far Shot Recreation (archery & dodge ball) Saturday 10 am-2 pm

123 Owen Sound Street – Royal Bank CDDHS Student Art Show on Saturday.

201 Owen Sound Street – Shelburne Public Library Friday 5-7 pm with Maker Lab, and with Escarpment Gardens Teas.

Savour Shelburne is sponsored by the Shelburne BIA, the Town of Shelburne E.D.C., Sharon Grant, Lyngrant Financial Services Inc., Troupe-Adore, and RBC.

Don’t miss Savour Fair on Main Street Shelburne September 29. For more information, head over to Facebook: www.facebook.com/savourshelburne or email: savourshelburne@gmail.com.

