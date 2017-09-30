General News » Headline News » News

Schooners honoured with Community Excellence Award

September 29, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Peter Richardson

 

Shelburne Council opened a busy agenda Monday evening, with the very pleasurable task of awarding the Town of Shelburne Community Excellence Awards to the Jr. Schooners Girls PeeWee Baseball team, for their heroic season, which culminated in the awarding of a Bronze Medal at the season Finale.

The girls, who play in a predominately all boys league, barely missed out on the Gold Medal game. Early in the season, they struggled to be competitive, but steadily progressed to achieve a record setting season!

The team is coached by a husband and wife duo, Amanda and Richard Galbraith, and their son Tyson is an assistant coach.

The girls, Katie Galbraith, Hanna Abbott, Siara Alonso, Jorja Prentice, Saige Morley, Heidi Bennington, Leah Robbins, Teshayda Coyle, Morgan MacDonald, Maya Newmaster, and Hollie Hunt, were all in attendance Monday night along with Amanda and Tyson Galbraith, to receive their medals and certificates from Mayor Ken Bennington.

Mayor Bennington opined that it was unfortunate that the team pitcher had not brought her glove and a ball, as he doubted that any of the ball playing councillors would be able to hit her fast ball!

         

Facebooktwittergoogle_plusmail


Readers Comments (0)


You must be logged in to post a comment.

Letters to the Editor

Headline News

Schooners honoured with Community Excellence Award

By Peter Richardson   Shelburne Council opened a busy agenda Monday evening, with the very pleasurable task of awarding the Town of Shelburne Community Excellence ...

2nd Annual Savour Shelburne celebrates Culture Days

By Marni Walsh   The second annual Savour Shelburne will take place on downtown Main Street in Shelburne, on Friday, September 29th from 5 – ...

150th Fair a Sunny Success

By Marni Walsh   The sun shone on Shelburne this past weekend helping to make the 150th Shelburne & District Fall Fair a success. The ...

Dufferin-Caledon MP David Tilson presents Canada 150 medallion

By Jasen Obermeyer   To further celebrate Canada’s 150th year of Confederation, Dufferin-Caledon MP David Tilson presented 150 medallions to residences in the area, recognizing ...

Locals help with Hurricane devastation

By Deb Freeman   Local resident and flight attendant Candice Landriaut and her crew were like angels in disguise to those stranded in St Maarten ...

Sgt Kerr retires after 32 years with Shelburne Police

On Thursday, September 7, a retirement party was held for Sgt. David Kerr of the Shelburne Police Service. His last day was June 30, which ...

Categories

Page Reader Press Enter to Read Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Pause or Restart Reading Page Content Out Loud Press Enter to Stop Reading Page Content Out Loud Screen Reader Support