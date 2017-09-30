Schooners honoured with Community Excellence Award

By Peter Richardson

Shelburne Council opened a busy agenda Monday evening, with the very pleasurable task of awarding the Town of Shelburne Community Excellence Awards to the Jr. Schooners Girls PeeWee Baseball team, for their heroic season, which culminated in the awarding of a Bronze Medal at the season Finale.

The girls, who play in a predominately all boys league, barely missed out on the Gold Medal game. Early in the season, they struggled to be competitive, but steadily progressed to achieve a record setting season!

The team is coached by a husband and wife duo, Amanda and Richard Galbraith, and their son Tyson is an assistant coach.

The girls, Katie Galbraith, Hanna Abbott, Siara Alonso, Jorja Prentice, Saige Morley, Heidi Bennington, Leah Robbins, Teshayda Coyle, Morgan MacDonald, Maya Newmaster, and Hollie Hunt, were all in attendance Monday night along with Amanda and Tyson Galbraith, to receive their medals and certificates from Mayor Ken Bennington.

Mayor Bennington opined that it was unfortunate that the team pitcher had not brought her glove and a ball, as he doubted that any of the ball playing councillors would be able to hit her fast ball!

