Local chiropractor on the move

October 27, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Deb Freeman

Newest kid on the block, Shelburne welcomes Dr Robert Magder our very own Chiropractor to town. Less than a year ago Robert brought his practice to Shelburne with zero patients to a now bustling, busy schedule of being completely full. His centre works closely with the Shelburne Physiotherapy, Town Fitness, Holistic Kitchen and Soaring Hearts.

Dr Magder and his wife Alexandra run the clinic which is being  relocated to 310   Main Street West,  on November 1st 2017  and they are  constantly  involved with helping local charities in Town ,when not at the centre. They  are currently working on putting together  a charity run for 2018, to benefit  local charities. Robert has also just been nominated for “The best new chiropractor” by the Ontario Chiropractic Association for his innovative work and treatment in his local community.

Definitely a one stop wellness clinic  and once  the relocation has taken place more services on offer will  include, Osteopath, Naturopathic Doctor, Acupuncture, Orthotics, RMT, Holistic Nutritionist and the main service being Chiropractor and rehabilitation services.

So please drop by and meet Robert and Alexandra at 215 First Avenue East ( Until nov 1st then 310 Main Street West  Shelburne ), or call 519 217 9308.

The website is www.shelburnefamilychiropratic.com

         

