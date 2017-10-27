Poor penalty kill costs Muskies on Saturday

October 27, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Brian Lockhart

The Shelburne Senior A Muskies split the weekend with a win on the road and a loss at home.

The squad travelled to Elora on Friday (Oct. 20) to take on the Rocks and left the ice with an 8-0 win. Goalie Eddie Davey picked up the shut-out.

Kris Dobinson lead the team with 2 goals and 2 helpers while newcomer Brandon Coburn added a pair while Ty McCallum, Nate King, Doug Costanzo and Ed Gaffney all added singles in the win.

Returning to home ice the following night for their Saturday home game against the Durham Thundercats the Muskies were struggling in the early going giving up three goals in the first six minutes of the game.

The team seemed to be frazzled by the opening salvo that put them behind and never got back on track. Elora went ahead on another goal to make it a 4-0 game at the end of the first period.

The Muskies found out how costly penalties can be when they found themselves short and giving Durham six straight powerplays. That cost them big time and at the end of the second period the Muskies were trailing 8-1.

The team managed to get back on track in the final frame holding the Thundercats to a single goal but by that time the damage had been done and the Muskies had to settle for a 9-2 loss to the Durham team.

Ryan Hunter and Jake Nicholson scored the Muskie goals with Ty McCallum Ed Gaffney, Luke Richardson and Dylan Davison adding assists. Craig Byford got the call in goal for the Shelburne team however he was replaced in third period by Jesse Boddam.

The Muskies record stands at 2-1 on the season. They play on the road in Tavistock next Sunday.

