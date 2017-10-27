Shelburne Library News

October 27, 2017 · 0 Comments

By Rose Dotten

Back again! Seniors’ Tech Tutoring

By popular request, we are once again offering assistance in all sorts of technology areas for our seniors (or not so senior if we have the time) starting Sunday, October 29th from 1 – 4 pm. Please call for an appointment: 519-925-2168 so that we can accommodate as many folks as possible. Because we have allocated special funding and staff for this program, please book an appointment so we can meet your needsor let us know hat alternatives times would work best for you.

SILENT AUCTION AND BOOK SALE- Saturday November 25, 2017

It is not too soon to start thinking about our GIANT book sale and Silent Auction. This is our annual fundraiser with all proceeds going to support our collection. W are most appreciative of donations and also appreciate you coming on that day to purchase some items. There are great gifts and our book baskets this year are going to be better than ever.

Children’s Programs:

This week YOUR library is getting extra spooky! Visit to see what kinds of costumes everyone will be wearing!

Children attending Lego Club and Storytime are encouraged to wear their costumes and show them to their friends! There will be many fun games and activities so come join us if you can!

Mac will be visiting the library again for Paws to Read this week! Make sure to sign up in advance to save yourself a 15-minute spot on Wednesday afternoons from 3:30pm – 4:30pm!

As always with trick-or-treating time around the corner, be sure to stay safe, bring a flashlight, and always stay with an adult! Have a super safe and spooky week everyone!

Teen Scene:

Last week Teens learned a new card game named Quiddler, which requires you to create words in order to gain points. As one Teen described it, “it’s like Scrabble without a board.” Up this week is our Halloween Social (Thursday, Oct 26th, 6-7pm), where we will play some Halloween inspired games and enjoy a candy apple bar (registration appreciated)! Don’t forget to register for our Harry Potter themed escape room, happening next Monday, October 30th so we can contact you with your time slot! Costumes for the Halloween Social and Harry Potter escape room encouraged!

YOUR Library in the community…

Another partnership… we are partnering with Hats On Dufferin to provide cozy hats for school children. To date, our patrons have donated approximately 150 hats!! We are also a pick up centre for yarn; so if you would like to knit, crochet or loom some hats, stop by pick up some yarn and bring a finished hat back. Or better yet, as the weather gets cooler, just sit in one of our cozy chairs by the fireplace and do your hat making there. Who knows, you might make some new friends who are also interested in getting involved.

NEW BOOKS:

Fiction:

– Thief’s mark by Carla Neggers

– The Late show by Michael Connelly

– Deceptions by Kelley Armstrong

– Seeing red by Sandra Brown

– A Legacy of spies by John Le Carre

– Wedding cake murder by Joanne Fluke

– Green space: zero by William Shatner &

Jeff Rovin

– Cast iron by Peper May

– Black water lilies by Michel Bussi

– The change room by Karen Connelly

– Without merit by Colleen Hoover

– An Irish country practice by Patrick Tay

lor

Non fiction:

– The Allies strike back, 1941-43 by James

Holland

