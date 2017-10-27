Commentary

Shelburne Legion News

October 27, 2017   ·   0 Comments

By Lesa Peat

It’s finally here.  Our annual Halloween Bash will be held on Saturday October 28th at 8pm in the Warriors Hall with music by DJ Jerry Daniels.  This event is age and majority only and ID will be required at the door.  Cash donations will be excepted at the door for the 164 Air Cadets.  Remembrance Day is just around the corner.  The Poppy sign up sheets are posted at the branch.  Please show your support to our Veterans by doing your part, it is only a 2 hour shift.  The Remembrance Day Service will begin at 9:45am sharp, followed by a Parade to the Cenotaph for a 11:00am Service on November 11th.  We are saddened by the loss of another great person.  Veteran Jack Mason Passed away on Sunday October 22.  There will be visitation from 2pm -3pm on Sunday October 29th with the Service beginning at 3pm in the Warriors Hall of The Shelburne Legion.  “Jack Sprat” will be missed by all.

         

Categories

