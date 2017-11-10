Sharpe Farm Supplies opens 2nd Shelburne store

By Marni Walsh

When the opportunity to purchase Sawyers’ Feed Mill in Shelburne came up last year, Sharpe Farm Supplies decided “it was a good fit.” They purchase the mill on Adeline Street in March 2016, and this week they opened a second store at 732 Steeles Street across from the Home Hardware.

The new store will feature a large selection of animal and bird feed, as well as equine products. “The Adeline Street location is remaining there as a mill. However it won’t be open to the public as a store,” says Store Operations Manager Jordan Minor.

Sharpe Farm Supplies was started by Bill and Marion Sharpe of the Guelph area in 1996. Now, their sons Michael, Paul and John run the business, and with six locations currently operating, Sharpe’s is one of the largest feed store companies in the province.

Jordan Minor says, “Each of our locations caters to that particular market. In general, our company’s staple has been servicing the equine markets. There is a strong equine market in Shelburne, but it is also diverse in beef, dairy, hobby farmers, and backyard flocks. Perhaps the most growth has been in pet and wild bird feeds and supplies.”

The Operations Manger says, “When we purchased Sawyers Feed Mill we knew the store in that location was too small to adequately serve the community. That store was about 300 square feet – very tight.” He says because the Adelaide location was also serving as a mill, dust was common place.

“As a whole, our company likes to grow,” says Jordan Minor. “In order to continue to grow we needed a location that people would be happy to visit. The new location will be approximately 2000 square feet, and offer a much expanded product selection. Our hope is that we can serve a part in this growing community as a local shopping option. For the month of November, there will be opening specials,” and he says residents should stay tuned for their “Grand Opening” event which will be held in the spring.

Sharpe Farm Supplies expresses their thanks to Jim and Marion Sawyers for allowing them to continue the “Sawyer legacy” in Shelburne. “While we are excited for the new store,” says Jordan Minor on behalf of Sharpe’s, “We are aware that this will mark the first time in over 50 years that the store won’t be open at the mill on Adeline Street. It’s been a staple in the community for a long time.”

